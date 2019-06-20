De iconische modeontwerper Karl Lagerfeld, die in februari overleed, werd donderdag tijdens de Paris Men's Fashion Week herdacht. De dienst werd door veel internationale beroemdheden bijgewoond.
Het Amerikaanse model Gigi Hadid. (Foto: ANP)
De Duitse Claudia Schiffer. (Foto: ANP)
Pharrell Williams trad op tijdens de herdenking. (Foto: ANP)
Lagerfeld overleed op 19 februari op 85-jarige leeftijd. (Foto: ANP)
De Britse ontwerper Stella McCartney met haar man. (Foto: ANP)
Ook de Britse actrice Tilda Swinton stond op het podium. (Foto: ANP)
De Italiaanse modeontwerper Valentino. (Foto: ANP)