Overzicht: Dit zijn de winnaars van de Musical Awards
Publieksprijs beste musical
The Lion King
Vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een grote musical
Jelka van Houten - De Marathon
Simone Kleinsma - Was Getekend, Annie M.G. Schmidt
Esmée Dekker - My Fair Lady
Mannelijke hoofdrol in een grote musical
John Buijsman - De Marathon
William Spaaij - Was Getekend, Annie M.G. Schmidt
Thomas Acda - Fiddler on the Roof
Vrouwelijke bijrol in een grote musical
Marjolijn Touw - Was Getekend, Annie M.G. Schmidt
Nurlaila Karim - On Your Feet!
Hanna van Vliet - Fiddler on the Roof
Elise Schaap - Into the Woods
Mannelijke bijrol in een grote musical
Jeremy Baker - Into the Woods
Robbert van den Bergh - De Marathon
Han Oldigs - My Fair Lady
Vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een kleine musical:
Ellen Pieters - Adèle Conny Jasperina – De Grote Drie
Lone van Roosendaal - The Bridges of Madison County
Renée van Wegberg - Liesbeth List, de Musical
Mannelijke hoofdrol in een kleine musical:
Dick van den Toorn - Snorro, de gemaskerde held
René van Kooten - The Bridges of Madison County
Stanley Burleson - From Sammy with Love
Vrouwelijke bijrol in een kleine musical:
Sylvia Poorta - Snorro, de gemaskerde held
Annick Boer - The Bridges of Madison County
Mannelijke bijrol in een kleine musical:
Rolf Koster - Liesbeth List, de Musical
Tibor Lukács - Snorro, de gemaskerde held
Han Oldigs - Snorro, de gemaskerde held
Aanstormend talent:
Vivian Panka - Shock, Thrillermusical
Mylène en Rosanne Waalewijn - Tina de Musical
Jacob de Groot - Fiddler on the Roof
Sarah Janneh - Fiddler on the Roof
Beste musical groot:
De Marathon – KemnaSenf
Was Getekend, Annie M.G. Schmidt – Stage Entertainment Nederland
Fiddler on the Roof – Stichting Theateralliantie/Stage Entertainment Nederland
Beste musical klein:
Snorro, de gemaskerde held – Theater Rotterdam
The Bridges of Madison County – Opus One
Adèle Conny Jasperina – De Grote Drie – De Graaf & Cornelissen Entertainment
Beste ensemble:
On your feet
Beste muziek/arrangementen:
Nico van der Linden - Adèle Conny Jasperina – De Grote Drie
Marco Braam - The Bridges of Madison County
Thomas Acda/David Middelhoff - De Marathon
Jeroen Sleyfer - Into the Woods
Jeroen Sleyfer - Fiddler on the Roof
Beste vormgeving/toneelbeeld:
Dennis Slot - Fiddler on the Roof
Sjoerd Kortekaas - Snorro, de gemaskerde held
Ascon de Nijs - Watskeburt?! - de Musical
Marc Heinz - Into the Woods
Marjolein Ettema - Into the Woods
Beste script/liedteksten/vertaling:
Lars Boom/Ellen Pieters/Paul van Ewijk/Hans Cornelissen - Adèle Conny Jasperina - De Grote Drie
Koen van Dijk - The Bridges of Madison County
Jeremy Baker - Into the Woods
Thomas Acda - De Marathon
Dick van den Heuvel - Was Getekend, Annie M.G. Schmidt
Beste regie/choreografie:
Sergio Trujillo - On Your Feet!
Paul Eenens - Was Getekend, Annie M.G. Schmidt
Stanley Burleson - Was Getekend, Annie M.G. Schmidt
Daan Wijnands - De Marathon
Ruut Weissman - Fiddler on the Roof