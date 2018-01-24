Overzicht: Dit zijn de winnaars van de Musical Awards

Gepubliceerd: 24 januari 2018 22:5624-01-18 22:56 Laatste update: 25 januari 2018 14:5425-01-18 14:54
De Muscial Awards zijn woensdagavond uitgereikt in Scheveningen. Hier een overzicht van de winnaars. 

Publieksprijs beste musical

The Lion King

Vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een grote musical

Jelka van Houten - De Marathon
Simone Kleinsma - Was Getekend, Annie M.G. Schmidt 
Esmée Dekker - My Fair Lady

Mannelijke hoofdrol in een grote musical

John Buijsman - De Marathon
William Spaaij  - Was Getekend, Annie M.G. Schmidt
Thomas Acda - Fiddler on the Roof

Vrouwelijke bijrol in een grote musical

Marjolijn Touw - Was Getekend, Annie M.G. Schmidt
Nurlaila Karim - On Your Feet!
Hanna van Vliet - Fiddler on the Roof
Elise Schaap - Into the Woods

Mannelijke bijrol in een grote musical

Jeremy Baker - Into the Woods
Robbert van den Bergh - De Marathon
Han Oldigs - My Fair Lady

Vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een kleine musical:

Ellen Pieters - Adèle Conny Jasperina – De Grote Drie
Lone van Roosendaal - The Bridges of Madison County
Renée van Wegberg - Liesbeth List, de Musical

Mannelijke hoofdrol in een kleine musical:

Dick van den Toorn - Snorro, de gemaskerde held
René van Kooten - The Bridges of Madison County
Stanley Burleson - From Sammy with Love

Vrouwelijke bijrol in een kleine musical:

Sylvia Poorta - Snorro, de gemaskerde held
Annick Boer - The Bridges of Madison County

Mannelijke bijrol in een kleine musical:

Rolf Koster - Liesbeth List, de Musical
Tibor Lukács - Snorro, de gemaskerde held
Han Oldigs - Snorro, de gemaskerde held

Aanstormend talent:

Vivian Panka - Shock, Thrillermusical
Mylène en Rosanne Waalewijn - Tina de Musical
Jacob de Groot - Fiddler on the Roof
Sarah Janneh - Fiddler on the Roof

Beste musical groot:

De Marathon – KemnaSenf
Was Getekend, Annie M.G. Schmidt – Stage Entertainment Nederland
Fiddler on the Roof – Stichting Theateralliantie/Stage Entertainment Nederland

Beste musical klein:

Snorro, de gemaskerde held – Theater Rotterdam
The Bridges of Madison County – Opus One
Adèle Conny Jasperina – De Grote Drie – De Graaf & Cornelissen Entertainment

Beste ensemble: 

On your feet

Beste muziek/arrangementen:

Nico van der Linden - Adèle Conny Jasperina – De Grote Drie
Marco Braam - The Bridges of Madison County
Thomas Acda/David Middelhoff - De Marathon
Jeroen Sleyfer - Into the Woods
Jeroen Sleyfer - Fiddler on the Roof

Beste vormgeving/toneelbeeld:

Dennis Slot - Fiddler on the Roof
Sjoerd Kortekaas - Snorro, de gemaskerde held
Ascon de Nijs - Watskeburt?! - de Musical
Marc Heinz - Into the Woods
Marjolein Ettema - Into the Woods

Beste script/liedteksten/vertaling:

Lars Boom/Ellen Pieters/Paul van Ewijk/Hans Cornelissen - Adèle Conny Jasperina - De Grote Drie
Koen van Dijk - The Bridges of Madison County
Jeremy Baker - Into the Woods
Thomas Acda - De Marathon
Dick van den Heuvel - Was Getekend, Annie M.G. Schmidt

Beste regie/choreografie:

Sergio Trujillo - On Your Feet!
Paul Eenens - Was Getekend, Annie M.G. Schmidt
Stanley Burleson - Was Getekend, Annie M.G. Schmidt
Daan Wijnands - De Marathon
Ruut Weissman - Fiddler on the Roof

Door: NU.nl
