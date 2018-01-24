Overzicht: Dit zijn de winnaars van de Musical Awards

Publieksprijs beste musical

The Lion King

Vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een grote musical

Jelka van Houten - De Marathon

Simone Kleinsma - Was Getekend, Annie M.G. Schmidt

Esmée Dekker - My Fair Lady

Mannelijke hoofdrol in een grote musical

John Buijsman - De Marathon

William Spaaij - Was Getekend, Annie M.G. Schmidt

Thomas Acda - Fiddler on the Roof

Vrouwelijke bijrol in een grote musical

Marjolijn Touw - Was Getekend, Annie M.G. Schmidt

Nurlaila Karim - On Your Feet!

Hanna van Vliet - Fiddler on the Roof

Elise Schaap - Into the Woods

Mannelijke bijrol in een grote musical



Jeremy Baker - Into the Woods

Robbert van den Bergh - De Marathon

Han Oldigs - My Fair Lady

Vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een kleine musical:

Ellen Pieters - Adèle Conny Jasperina – De Grote Drie

Lone van Roosendaal - The Bridges of Madison County

Renée van Wegberg - Liesbeth List, de Musical

Mannelijke hoofdrol in een kleine musical:



Dick van den Toorn - Snorro, de gemaskerde held

René van Kooten - The Bridges of Madison County

Stanley Burleson - From Sammy with Love

Vrouwelijke bijrol in een kleine musical:

Sylvia Poorta - Snorro, de gemaskerde held

Annick Boer - The Bridges of Madison County

Mannelijke bijrol in een kleine musical:

Rolf Koster - Liesbeth List, de Musical

Tibor Lukács - Snorro, de gemaskerde held

Han Oldigs - Snorro, de gemaskerde held

Aanstormend talent:

Vivian Panka - Shock, Thrillermusical

Mylène en Rosanne Waalewijn - Tina de Musical

Jacob de Groot - Fiddler on the Roof

Sarah Janneh - Fiddler on the Roof

Beste musical groot:

De Marathon – KemnaSenf

Was Getekend, Annie M.G. Schmidt – Stage Entertainment Nederland

Fiddler on the Roof – Stichting Theateralliantie/Stage Entertainment Nederland

Beste musical klein:

Snorro, de gemaskerde held – Theater Rotterdam

The Bridges of Madison County – Opus One

Adèle Conny Jasperina – De Grote Drie – De Graaf & Cornelissen Entertainment

Beste ensemble:

On your feet

Beste muziek/arrangementen:

Nico van der Linden - Adèle Conny Jasperina – De Grote Drie

Marco Braam - The Bridges of Madison County

Thomas Acda/David Middelhoff - De Marathon

Jeroen Sleyfer - Into the Woods

Jeroen Sleyfer - Fiddler on the Roof

Beste vormgeving/toneelbeeld:

Dennis Slot - Fiddler on the Roof

Sjoerd Kortekaas - Snorro, de gemaskerde held

Ascon de Nijs - Watskeburt?! - de Musical

Marc Heinz - Into the Woods

Marjolein Ettema - Into the Woods

Beste script/liedteksten/vertaling:

Lars Boom/Ellen Pieters/Paul van Ewijk/Hans Cornelissen - Adèle Conny Jasperina - De Grote Drie

Koen van Dijk - The Bridges of Madison County

Jeremy Baker - Into the Woods

Thomas Acda - De Marathon

Dick van den Heuvel - Was Getekend, Annie M.G. Schmidt

Beste regie/choreografie:

Sergio Trujillo - On Your Feet!

Paul Eenens - Was Getekend, Annie M.G. Schmidt

Stanley Burleson - Was Getekend, Annie M.G. Schmidt

Daan Wijnands - De Marathon

Ruut Weissman - Fiddler on the Roof