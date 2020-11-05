Although the number of new positive tests has been decreasing for a few days in a row, the government believes that the corona virus is still not reduced enough. Therefore additional measures were announced on Tuesday evening November 3rd. An overview of the measures that will take effect on Wednesday November 4th at 10PM and will in any case apply for two weeks.

Advice: stay home as much as possible

The government’s general advice is to stay home as much as possible. "Go to the grocery store by yourself and don’t go shopping just for fun. Keep asking yourself: do I really have to go outside?", prime minister Mark Rutte said.

Public areas closed for two weeks

Public areas have to close for two weeks. This applies to both indoor and outdoor areas. Think of theaters, museums, casinos, cinemas, zoos, amusement parks, sex clubs and swimming pools. Stores may remain open and contact professions can also be carried out. Gyms also remain open, but group sessions are not allowed.

Outside maximum of two people

Where you were allowed to be on the street with a maximum of four people from mid-October, this will be reduced to a maximum of two people as of Wednesday evening. An exception applies to children up to and including the age of twelve, or people from the same household.

A maximum of two guests at home per day

The urgent advice is to welcome a maximum of two guests at home per day. That number was three. Here, too, an exception applies for children up to and including the age of twelve.

As of Monday a maximum of thirty people at a funeral

As of Monday, a maximum of thirty people may be present at a funeral. This measure therefore takes effect later than the rest of the extra measures. The rules are even stricter for weddings: a maximum of twenty people may be present, which does apply as of Wednesday evening.

Do not travel abroad until mid-January

The government urgently advises not to travel abroad until mid-January, unless it is really necessary. The Caribbean part of the Netherlands does not count as a foreign country and the negative travel advice therefore does not apply, unless an island has been given the code orange or red.

Government considers even more regional measures

For certain regions where the number of infections is the highest, the government is considering even stricter measures. This could include a curfew, further closing of the retail sector and closing of secondary schools.

The safety regions Rotterdam-Rijnmond, South-Holland-South and Twente would currently qualify for these stricter measures, but according to Rutte this could still change. "We keep a finger on the pulse if, and where additional measures are needed."

