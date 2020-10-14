With new measures, the government hopes to call a halt to the rising numbers of corona infections and hospital admissions. An overview of the measures effective Wednesday, October 14 at 10PM.

Hospitality establishments are closing

All hospitality establishments are closing, including terraces and coffeeshops. Pick up food from restaurants is still allowed. Pick up from coffeeshops is also allowed. Hotels remain open, but they are only allowed to serve food and drinks to their hotel guests.

No alcohol sales after 8PM

The sales of alcoholic beverages is prohibited between 8PM and 7AM. It also is not allowed to consume alcohol outside or carry it with you.

Stores must close their doors by 8PM at the latest, although this does not apply to the food sector.

No more than 30 people are allowed inside

In indoor spaces where people are seated, no more than thirty people may be together (staff excluded).

There are exceptions for work situations where it is necessary to work with more people together.

Indoor and outdoor groups of up to four people (maximum)

A maximum group size of four people applies indoors and outdoors if they don't belong to one household. Children under the age of thirteen are not included.

According to prime minister Mark Rutte, there should be no discussion about this. "Four is four, this is not up for debate."

At home you are allowed to welcome a maximum of three people per day.

Team sports prohibited for adults

Amateur team sports are prohibited for adults. Individual sports can take place, but with a maximum of four people (1.5 meters apart).

Gyms remain open and children up to the age of eighteen can continue to play sports, but competitions are canceled. Changing rooms and showers will remain closed.

Top athletes can continue to play sports and professional soccer continues.

Events are prohibited

Events are prohibited. This applies to all events, no matter how big or small. There is an exception for food markets, fairs, conferences, demonstrations, cinemas and theaters.

Face masks mandatory in a public interior spaces

Wearing a non-medical face mask is mandatory in public indoor spaces. This rule applies to everyone older than 13 years. However, according to Rutte, the obligation must first be properly arranged legally.

It will also be mandatory in secondary and higher (MBO, HBO and university) education to wear a face mask between classes.

Limit traveling

Prime minister Rutte advises to travel as little as possible, including in your home country. "Do not ever go on vacation to a country with orange or red travel advice", said the prime minister. In addition, the number of outings in your own country must be limited during holidays.

We hebben de belangrijkste informatie rondom het coronavirus vertaald zodat zoveel mogelijk inwoners van Nederland op de hoogte zijn. Een overzicht in het Nederlands vind je hier en op onze dossierpagina vind je alle actuele informatie en achtergronden.