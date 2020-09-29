On Monday evening 28 September, Dutch Prime-Minister Mark Rutte and Minister Hugo de Jonge (Healthcare) announced additional measures to prevent the spread of the corona virus. Please find set out below an overview of these measures.

As of Tuesday evening 29 September, at 6 pm, the following national guidelines shall apply for at least three weeks.

People are permitted to congregate at outdoor venues in groups of no more than 40 persons. The maximum group size for indoor venues is 30 persons. Exceptions are made for funerals, demonstrations, cultural institutions, zoos and businesses.

You are recommended to receive no more than three guests at home. Children younger than thirteen years old are exempted from this advice.

In buildings other than at home, no more than four persons of various households can sit with each other, for example when going to a cinema or dining at the same table in a restaurant.

Bars and restaurants close earlier, no audience during sports matches

All the bars and restaurants in the Netherlands must close their doors at 10 pm. Nobody is allowed to enter a bar or restaurant after 9 pm and the lights are turned on. Take-away restaurants are allowed to deliver meals until 2 am, but are not allowed to sell alcohol after 10 pm.

Bars and restaurants must ask visitors to register, allowing the municipal health services to conduct their source and contact investigation in the event of a contamination.

No audience is permitted at both amateur and professional sports matches for the next three weeks. Sports club canteens have been closed.

Additional rules for Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague

Additional measures have been taken for Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague, as the number of people infected with the Corona virus in these cities has risen sharply. People are advised to wear a face mask in shops. Shops can refuse customers entry if they do not wear face masks.

Residents or a large part of the Randstad area and in and around Eindhoven are strongly advised to wear a face mask in all public indoor areas. This was announced by the Mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema, on Monday evening.

This strong advice is given for the safety regions Amsterdam-Amstelland, Rotterdam-Rijnmond, Haaglanden and Brabant-Zuidoost.

Measures that had been relaxed are again tightened

A number of national measures are again tightened: people are expected to work from home as much as possible and the number of travel movement must be kept to a minimum.

Supermarkets are expected to be stricter in supervising customer compliance with the 1.5 meter-rule. There will also be a shopping hour for vulnerable groups twice a day.

