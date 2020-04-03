The Netherlands, like many other countries, has been affected by the coronavirus. Many people have been infected with the virus or have even died. To ensure that the virus does not spread further, the government has introduced a set of new rules. Many things that are normally allowed are no longer possible at this point. So what has changed and what do you have to be aware of? NU.nl has listed the most important information for you.

What is the coronavirus?

The coronavirus can cause a great number of symptoms, such as fever, coughing and difficulty breathing. Mild symptoms appear similar to a cold, but the virus can also lead to an pneumonia, kidney failure, or death. The coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19.

The coronavirus appeared in China in December 2019, but has already spread worldwide. The Netherlands was affected by the virus first at the end of February.

Currently, there are tens of thousands of people infected with the virus in the Netherlands. A small portion of the infected people die from the coronavirus. The virus is seemingly extra dangerous to people over the age of 65 and to people who already have health-related problems.

Which measures apply in the Netherlands?

To prevent further spreading of the virus, the cabinet has determined a set of new rules. Most of these rules remain in force until April 28, but can be extended.

These are the most important measures:

Do not shake hands.

Wash your hands often with soap, for at least twenty seconds.

Stay home as much as possible and avoid social contact.

Keep 1.5 meters away from other people.

When sneezing or coughing, do so in your elbow.

Nursing homes are closed for visits.

Bars, restaurants, casinos, pools, beauticians and hair dressers are closed.

Are you going outside anyways?

If you do go outside, you are not allowed to stand close to more than two other people. Again, the distance of 1.5 meters applies. If you do not follow that rule, you can be fined up to 400 Euros. An exception applies to family members.

I think I'm infected. What should I do?

For mild symptoms such as a runny/stuffy nose, sore throat, cough and headache, it is not necessary to contact your doctor. Stay at home and avoid infecting other people. With serious symptoms such as a fever of more than 38 degrees, shortness of breath or pneumonia, call your doctor immediately.

Not everything is closed

Stores such as supermarkets, the market and clothing stores may remain open, but customers must keep their distance of 1.5 meters from others.

Natural areas, parks, beaches, campsites and recreation parks may also remain open. There, too, large groups are not allowed and people must keep at least 1.5 meters distance from each other.

Public transport (such as the train and the bus) continues to run. There is, however, the request for travelers to only make use of it when necessary and to also keep their distance from others as far away as possible.

Schools and children

All primary schools, childcare centers and after-school care are closed until April 28. An exception applies to parents with crucial professions, such as nurses and doctors.

Other educational institutions (secondary education, mbo, hbo and wo) are also closed. Pupils and students receive their education (digitally) at home as much as possible. Also the central exams have been canceled. Other exams are taken in different ways as much as possible.

Many major events have been canceled

Major festivals and events have been canceled until June 1, which includes the events on King's Day. This regulation also applies to certain sports leagues. For example, soccer can’t be played until June 1.

Funerals, religious services and marriages can take place, as long as no more than thirty people are present.

We hebben de belangrijkste informatie rondom het coronavirus vertaald zodat zoveel mogelijk inwoners van Nederland op de hoogte zijn. Een overzicht in het Nederlands vind je hier en op onze dossierpagina vind je alle actuele informatie en achtergronden.