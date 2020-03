Schiphol deels dicht, Nederland heeft extra mondkapjes

English Version: Hi everyone, I’ve just heard that the Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled for this year and will be postponed to next year. It feels unreal, I was in such a good flow with my team. The preparations were going well and just as many others, I was looking forward to the contest. However, there's something way more important right now: everyone's health and wellbeing. So I completely understand the decision that has been made. I will use the upcoming period to rest and hopefully later this year, in good health, we can all look forward to a wonderful Eurovision Song Contest. Together with #TeamJeangu. Thank you AVROTROS for your support. For now, I'd like to wish you all strength and a good recovery for the people who are ill. Get well soon and take good care of each other! ❤️ #StaySafe #Eurovision #ESC2020 #ESF2020 @songfestival.avrotros @omroepavrotros @eurovision