Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog! Er staan twee wedstrijden in de Champions League op het programma. Slaagt Villarreal met Danjuma erin Bayern München uit te schakelen? Hier houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.

  • Champions League
  • LIVE: Bayern-Villarreal 0-0 (0-1)
  • LIVE: Real Madrid-Chelsea 0-1 (3-1)
Real Madrid-Chelsea · over één dag
Aftrap tweede helft! We zijn weer onderweg in Madrid. Chelsea heeft nog een goal nodig om over twee wedstrijden op gelijke hoogte te komen met Real Madrid.
Real Madrid-Chelsea · over één dag
Chelsea was in de eerste helft de betere ploeg, maar is met deze stand nog steeds uitgeschakeld.
Bayern München-Villarreal · over één dag
Rust! Ook in Duitsland is het rust. Bayern is 45 minuten verwijderd van een CL-uitschakeling.
Bayern München-Villarreal · over één dag
45+3' Moreno schiet met het laatste balcontact van de eerste helft in het zijnet! Daar komt Bayern goed weg.
Bayern München-Villarreal · over één dag
45+3' Goretzka lijkt nog tot een kans te komen, maar hij wordt op het laatste moment verdedigd door Estupiñán.
Real Madrid-Chelsea · over één dag
Rust! Het is rust in Madrid, waar Chelsea een prima helft speelde, maar wel nog een goal tekort komt om zich voor de volgende ronde te plaatsen.
Real Madrid-Chelsea · over één dag
45' Rüdiger kopt op goal na een variant, maar zijn inzet kan Real Madrid niet verontrusten.
Bayern München-Villarreal · over één dag
40' Grote kans Danjuma! De Nederlander wordt gelanceerd in de diepte en komt na een dribbel tot een schot met links, dat ruim naast gaat. Later blijkt dat de aanvaller buitenspel stond op het moment van spelen.
Real Madrid-Chelsea · over één dag
Twee Duitsers in duel in Madrid: Toni Kroos en Kai Havertz.
Bayern München-Villarreal · over één dag
Bayern heeft in de eerste veertig minuten 59 procent balbezit en acht schoten, maar het staat nog altijd 0-0.
Bayern München-Villarreal · over één dag
38' Lewandowski kan een kopbal net niet op goal krijgen.
over één dag
37' Een harde overtreding van Robert Lewandowski op Raúl Albiol. De Poolse superspits heeft - als enige speler op het veld - al geel en neemt hier echt een risico. Hij komt eraf met een waarschuwing.
Bayern München-Villarreal · over één dag
35' Rüdiger probeert het van heel ver. Een meter of twee naast.
over één dag
Julian Nagelsmann is niet tevreden en meldt zich aan de zijlijn. Het loopt nog niet van een leien dakje voor Bayern.
Real Madrid-Chelsea · over één dag
28' Vlammend schot van Mateo Kovacic. Over de goal van Thibaut Courtois. Real Madrid wordt nu echt achteruit gedrukt.
Bayern München-Villarreal · over één dag
25' Bayern schoot in de eerste 25 minuten nog niet één keer tussen de palen.
Real Madrid-Chelsea · over één dag
24' Bijna een goal voor Real Madrid! Benzema probeert het van afstand en zijn schot wordt van richting veranderd. Net naast de goal van Chelsea-keeper Edouard Mendy.
Bayern München-Villarreal · over één dag
23' Villarreal graaft zich zeker niet in in deze fase. Het bouwt op van achteruit en komt vaak op de helft van Bayern.
Real Madrid-Chelsea · over één dag
21' Chelsea heeft meer de bal, maar komt na de 0-1 niet meer tot grote kansen.
Real Madrid-Chelsea · over één dag
De 0-1 maken en dan heel snel weer naar de eigen helft omdat er nog een goal nodig is.
Bayern München-Villarreal · over één dag
16' Een scherpe voorzet van Sané kan net niet worden binnengekopt door Kimmich.
over één dag
14' GOAL Chelsea! 0-1

Mason Mount scoort na een slimme pass vanuit het middenveld en Chelsea komt heel vroeg op 0-1. Over twee wedstrijden staat het nu 3-2 voor Real Madrid.
Bayern München-Villarreal · over één dag
11' Gevaarlijke scrimmage in de zestien van Villarreal, maar hier komt geen kans uit. Bayern houdt Villarreal voorlopig goed op eigen helft.
Real Madrid-Chelsea · over één dag
10' Vrije trap op een gevaarlijke plek voor Real Madrid. Reece James maakt de overtreding op Vinícius Júnior.
Real Madrid-Chelsea · over één dag
Mateo Kovacic in duel met Frederico Valverde.
Real Madrid-Chelsea · over één dag
6' Werner probeert het met een individuele actie, maar de Duitser komt niet door de Real Madrid-defensie heen.
Bayern München-Villarreal · over één dag
6' Een afstandsschot van Gérard Moreno gaat ruim naast.
Bayern München-Villarreal · over één dag
3' De eerste kans van de wedstrijd lijkt voor Bayern te zijn, maar Thomas Müller wordt afgevlagd wegens buitenspel.
Bayern München-Villarreal · over één dag
Aftrap! En ook in Beieren is afgetrapt. Bayern moet aan de bak vanavond om Villarreal uit te schakelen.
Real Madrid-Chelsea · over één dag
Aftrap! Real Madrid-Chelsea is onderweg! Kan Chelsea de 1-3-achterstand goedmaken?
Real Madrid-Chelsea · over één dag
De verbouwing van Estadio Santiago Bernabéu is nog altijd niet afgerond; op de achtergrond zien we nog duidelijk de hijskranen in beeld.
over één dag
Julian Nagelsmann is niet bang aangelegd. Bayern speelt vanavond eigenlijk maar met drie verdedigers (Pavard, Upamecano en Hernandez). Voor de rest bestaat de basis uit middenvelders en aanvallers.
over één dag
Thomas Müller betreedt het veld in de Allianz Arena. Zijn ploeg moet vanavond een 1-0-achterstand zien weg te poetsen tegen Villarreal.
over één dag
Opstelling! Chelsea begint zonder Hakim Ziyech aan de kraker tegen Real Madrid. De oud-speler van Ajax moet op de bank plaatsnemen in Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. Een week geleden kwam Ziyech alleen in de tweede helft in actie voor de Champions League-winnaar van vorig seizoen.

Opstelling Chelsea: Mendy; James, Silva, Rüdiger, Alonso; Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Kanté; Mount, Havertz, Werner.
over één dag
Opstelling! Dankzij drie doelpunten van Karim Benzema won Real Madrid vorige week met 1-3 van Chelsea. De topschutter van de Madrilenen staat ook vanavond weer aan de aftrap.

Opstelling Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius.
over één dag
Opstelling! Bayern begint met een driemansverdediging aan de wedstrijd tegen Villarreal. De ploeg van trainer Julian Nagelsmann moet een 1-0-achterstand zien goed te maken.

Opstelling Bayern München: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez; Sané, Kimmich, Goretzka, Coman; Müller, Musiala, Lewandowski.
over één dag
Opstelling! Arnaut Danjuma Groenveld was vorige week in de heenwedstrijd de gevierde man bij Villarreal door voor het enige doelpunt van de wedstrijd te zorgen. Uiteraard begint de Oranje-international vanavond in München ook in de basis.

Opstelling Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, P. Torres, Estupiñán; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Lo Celso; G. Moreno, Danjuma.
