Robert Lewandowski has averaged 6.9 touches in the opposition box per 90 in the #UCL this season. He's yet to have one tonight.
- The Analyst
0 - Real Madrid have failed to register a shot on target in a first half of a Champions League home game for the first time since at least the 2003/04 season. Calm.
- OptaJose
Mason Mount has now scored more European Cup goals than Diego Maradona
- Duncan Alexander
𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐋 CHELSEA! 🔵 The Blues zijn '𝙢𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙤𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚' uitstekend gestart: Mason Mount schiet héérlijk raak! 🎯🔥 #ZiggoSport #UCL #RMACHE
- Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Mason Mount scoort na een slimme pass vanuit het middenveld en Chelsea komt heel vroeg op 0-1. Over twee wedstrijden staat het nu 3-2 voor Real Madrid.
Gerd Müller choreo by Bayern fans
- Bayern & Germany
“Peace” message on the pitch in Russian
- Miguel Delaney
8 - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti 🇮🇹 is looking to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League for the eighth time in his career; the joint-most by a coach in the competition’s history, along with Pep Guardiola 🇪🇸 and José Mourinho 🇵🇹 (eight times). Masters.
- OptaJose
