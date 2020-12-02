Met nog één speelronde te gaan in de groepsfase van de Champions League, is voor een aantal clubs al duidelijk of ze ook na de winter Europees voetbal spelen. Een overzicht van de stand van zaken.

Groep A

Laatste zestien: Bayern München

Europa League:

Stand 1. Bayern München 5-13 (16-5)

2. Atlético Madrid 5-6 (5-8)

3. Red Bull Salzburg 5-4 (10-15)

4. Lokomotiv Moskou 5-3 (5-8)

Groep B

Laatste zestien:

Europa League:

Stand 1. Borussia Mönchengladbach 5-8 (16-7)

2. Shakhtar Donetsk 5-7 (5-12)

3. Real Madrid 5-7 (9-9)

4. Internazionale 5-5 (7-9)

Groep C

Laatste zestien: Manchester City, FC Porto

Europa League:

Stand 1. Manchester City 5-13 (10-1)

2. FC Porto 5-10 (8-3)

3. Olympiacos 5-3 (2-8)

4. Olympique Marseille 5-3 (2-10)

Groep D

Laatste zestien: Liverpool

Europa League:

Stand 1. Liverpool 5-12 (9-2)

2. Atalanta 5-8 (9-8)

3. Ajax 5-7 (7-6)

4. FC Midtjylland 5-1 (3-12)

Groep E

Laatste zestien: Chelsea, Sevilla

Europa League: FC Krasnodar

Stand 1. Chelsea 5-13 (13-1)

2. Sevilla 5-10 (6-7)

3. FC Krasnodar 5-4 (5-10)

4. Stade Rennes 5-1 (2-8)

Groep F

Laatste zestien: Borussia Dortmund

Europa League:

Stand 1. Borussia Dortmund 5-10 (10-4)

2. Lazio 5-9 (9-5)

3. Club Brugge 5-7 (6-8)

4. FC Zenit 5-1 (3-11)

Groep G

Laatste zestien: FC Barcelona, Juventus

Europa League:

Stand 1. FC Barcelona 5-15 (16-2)

2. Juventus 5-12 (11-4)

3. Dynamo Kiev 5-1 (3-13)

4. Ferencváros 5-1 (5-16)

Groep H

Laatste zestien:

Europa League:

Stand 1. Manchester United 5-9 (13-7)

2. Paris Saint Germain 5-9 (8-5)

3. RB Leipzig 5-9 (8-10)

4. Istanbul Basaksehir 5-3 (6-13)

Bekijk alle uitslagen en het programma in de Champions League