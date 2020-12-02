Met nog één speelronde te gaan in de groepsfase van de Champions League, is voor een aantal clubs al duidelijk of ze ook na de winter Europees voetbal spelen. Een overzicht van de stand van zaken.
Groep A
Laatste zestien: Bayern München
Europa League:
Stand
- 1. Bayern München 5-13 (16-5)
- 2. Atlético Madrid 5-6 (5-8)
- 3. Red Bull Salzburg 5-4 (10-15)
- 4. Lokomotiv Moskou 5-3 (5-8)
Groep B
Laatste zestien:
Europa League:
Stand
- 1. Borussia Mönchengladbach 5-8 (16-7)
- 2. Shakhtar Donetsk 5-7 (5-12)
- 3. Real Madrid 5-7 (9-9)
- 4. Internazionale 5-5 (7-9)
Groep C
Laatste zestien: Manchester City, FC Porto
Europa League:
Stand
- 1. Manchester City 5-13 (10-1)
- 2. FC Porto 5-10 (8-3)
- 3. Olympiacos 5-3 (2-8)
- 4. Olympique Marseille 5-3 (2-10)
Groep D
Laatste zestien: Liverpool
Europa League:
Stand
- 1. Liverpool 5-12 (9-2)
- 2. Atalanta 5-8 (9-8)
- 3. Ajax 5-7 (7-6)
- 4. FC Midtjylland 5-1 (3-12)
Groep E
Laatste zestien: Chelsea, Sevilla
Europa League: FC Krasnodar
Stand
- 1. Chelsea 5-13 (13-1)
- 2. Sevilla 5-10 (6-7)
- 3. FC Krasnodar 5-4 (5-10)
- 4. Stade Rennes 5-1 (2-8)
Groep F
Laatste zestien: Borussia Dortmund
Europa League:
Stand
- 1. Borussia Dortmund 5-10 (10-4)
- 2. Lazio 5-9 (9-5)
- 3. Club Brugge 5-7 (6-8)
- 4. FC Zenit 5-1 (3-11)
Groep G
Laatste zestien: FC Barcelona, Juventus
Europa League:
Stand
- 1. FC Barcelona 5-15 (16-2)
- 2. Juventus 5-12 (11-4)
- 3. Dynamo Kiev 5-1 (3-13)
- 4. Ferencváros 5-1 (5-16)
Groep H
Laatste zestien:
Europa League:
Stand
- 1. Manchester United 5-9 (13-7)
- 2. Paris Saint Germain 5-9 (8-5)
- 3. RB Leipzig 5-9 (8-10)
- 4. Istanbul Basaksehir 5-3 (6-13)
