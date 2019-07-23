PSV-FC Basel ·

Mark van Bommel geeft ook uitleg over zijn keuzes in de opstelling. Zo krijgt Erick Gutiérrez op het middenveld de voorkeur boven Jorrit Hendrix en speelt Michal Sadílek op de linksbackpositie in plaats van Toni Lato. "Guti is goed teruggekomen van het toernooi om de Gold Cup. Hij is gewoon een goede speler", vertelt Van Bommel aan Veronica. "Toni Lato had normaal gesproken gespeeld, maar die is nog niet fit genoeg om te spelen."