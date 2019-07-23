PSV begint om 20.00 uur aan de heenwedstrijd in de tweede voorronde van de Champions League tegen FC Basel. Volg het duel in het Philips Stadion in dit liveblog.

PSV-FC Basel · een paar seconden geleden
7' Opnieuw wat gevaar van de kant van PSV. Bruma krijgt na voorbereidend werk van Bergwijn de ruimte om uit te halen, maar zijn schot gaat via de verdediging van Basel naast. De daaropvolgende corner wordt snel weggewerkt door de Zwitsers.
PSV-FC Basel · 5 minuten geleden
3' Dumfries breekt door over de rechterkant en krijgt alle ruimte om voor te geven, maar de rechtsback levert een matige voorzet en de bal wordt simpel weggewerkt door de defensie van Basel.
PSV-FC Basel · 8 minuten geleden
1' De bal rolt in het Philips Stadion. Kan PSV een grote stap zetten naar de derde voorronde van de Champions League?
PSV-FC Basel · 11 minuten geleden
De ploegen betreden bij een temperatuur van 34 graden Celsius het veld. We gaan bijna beginnen.
PSV-FC Basel · 13 minuten geleden
PSV-FC Basel · 13 minuten geleden
Mark van Bommel geeft ook uitleg over zijn keuzes in de opstelling. Zo krijgt Erick Gutiérrez op het middenveld de voorkeur boven Jorrit Hendrix en speelt Michal Sadílek op de linksbackpositie in plaats van Toni Lato. "Guti is goed teruggekomen van het toernooi om de Gold Cup. Hij is gewoon een goede speler", vertelt Van Bommel aan Veronica. "Toni Lato had normaal gesproken gespeeld, maar die is nog niet fit genoeg om te spelen."
PSV-FC Basel · 17 minuten geleden
PSV gaat de heenwedstrijd tegen FC Basel in de tweede voorronde van de Champions League winnen. Dat denkt de meerderheid van de stemmers op de poll in de NUsport-app.

Hoe gaat PSV-FC Basel vanavond eindigen?
PSV-FC Basel · 23 minuten geleden
Van Bommel geeft Afellay aanvoerdersband
Ibrahim Afellay draagt dit seizoen de aanvoerdersband bij PSV. "Afellay is aanvoerder", laat Mark van Bommel bij Veronica weten voorafgaand aan de heenwedstrijd tegen FC Basel. "Hoe hij zich gedraagt binnen de club, is heel goed. Ik hoop dat hij snel fit wordt. Maar als hij niet speelt, krijgt Pablo (Rosario, red.) de aanvoerdersband."
PSV-FC Basel · 29 minuten geleden
Zowel PSV als FC Basel eindigde vorig seizoen in zijn nationale competitie als tweede. De Eindhovenaren deden dat met een achterstand van drie punten op kampioen Ajax, terwijl de Zwitsers liefst twintig punten minder hadden dan nummer één Young Boys.
PSV-FC Basel · 35 minuten geleden
PSV en FC Basel speelden in een officieel duel pas twee keer tegen elkaar en dat was lang geleden. In het seizoen 1962/1963 (UEFA Intertoto Cup) wonnen beide clubs hun thuisduel met 4-3.  In de zomer van 2015 wonnen de Zwitsers een oefenduel met 3-2. Steven Bergwijn was destijds één van de doelpuntenmakers bij PSV.
PSV-FC Basel · 39 minuten geleden
PSV-FC Basel · één uur geleden
PSV zal dus drie voorrondes moeten overleven om zich te plaatsen voor de groepsfase van de Champions League. Eerst wacht FC Basel, vervolgens LASK Linz. Mochten de Eindhovenaren ook die voorronde overleven, dan spelen ze in de play-offs (laatste voorronde) tegen Dinamo Kiev, Club Brugge, FC Porto of Krasnodar.
PSV-FC Basel · één uur geleden
PSV-FC Basel · één uur geleden
PSV-FC Basel · één uur geleden
Bij FC Basel heeft onder anderen Ricky van Wolfswinkel een basisplaats.

Opstelling FC Basel: Omlin; Widmer, Cümart, Fernandez, Xhaka; F. Frei, Balanta; Van Wolfswinkel, Zuffi, Stocker; Ajeti
PSV-FC Basel · 2 uur geleden
Daar is de opstelling van PSV voor de heenwedstrijd tegen FC Basel in de tweede voorronde van de Champions League. Jorrit Hendrix en Toni Lato krijgen geen basisplaats en Pablo Rosario draagt de aanvoerdersband.

Opstelling PSV: Zoet; Dumfries, Luckassen, Viergever, Sadílek; Rosario, Bergwijn, Gutiérrez; Lozano, Malen, Bruma.
