Reacties na winst Liverpool in CL-finale tegen Tottenham (gesloten)

Liverpool en Tottenham Hotspur spelen zaterdag de finale van de Champions League. Het Engelse onderonsje begint om 21.00 uur in Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. Volg alles over deze wedstrijd in ons liveblog.

Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog! Mijn naam is Lennart Klem en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Champions League-finale tussen Tottenham Hotspur en Liverpool.

  • Liverpool wint CL!
  • Eindstrijd in Madrid
  • Snelle goal Salah
  • Origi beslist finale
  • Spurs-Liverpool 0-2
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:56
Omdat we er geen genoeg van krijgen, sluiten we af met een foto van Georginio Wijnaldum en Virgil van Dijk met de Champions League-bokaal.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:55
Liverpool-manager Jürgen Klopp gaat de lucht in na de winst van de Champions League.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:47
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:42
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:41
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:39
Een prachtig gezicht, twee Nederlanders met de 'Cup met de Grote Oren'. Virgil van Dijk en Georginio Wijnaldum gaan zich met een grote glimlach (en misschien een lichte kater) melden bij het Nederland elftal voor de Nations League.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:35
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:32
Een mooi beeld: Virgil van Dijk met de beker.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:27
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:27
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:23
De vreugde is enorm bij alles wat Liverpool is.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:23
Geëmotioneerde Van Dijk prijst teamgeest Liverpool
"Dit is ongelofelijk, ik kan het nauwelijks onder woorden brengen. Hier hebben we zo hard voor gewerkt, geweldig", aldus Virgil van Dijk met tranen in zijn ogen. "We zijn dit seizoen gegroeid als spelers, als mensen en als groep. Die teamgeest is onze kracht. Hier gaan we van genieten, hopelijk volgen er nog meer prijzen. De fans waren fantastisch, ze zijn ons altijd blijven steunen en dit is ook hun beloning."
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:19
De teleurstelling is enorm bij Christian Eriksen en de andere spelers van Tottenham Hotspur.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:17
Ook de prachtig lachende Georginio Wijnaldum deelt uiteraard mee in de feestvreugde.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:17
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:17
Vaak wist Tottenham nog door het oog van de naald in de Champions League, maar vandaag zat het er niet in voor de Londenaren.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:16
"Dit is geweldig. Het gaat vandaag puur om winnen, de job afmaken. We hebben hier zolang op gewacht. De jongens zijn geweldig. Ik ben zo trots op deze club", zegt Liverpool-trainer Jürgen Klopp kort na het uitreiken van de beker.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:13
Liverpool-aanvoerder Jordan Henderson krijgt de trofee in zijn handen en gooit het de lucht in. Liverpool viert feest, Tottenham kijkt treurend toe.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:11
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:10
Liverpool-aanvoerder Jordan Henderson schreeuwt het uit na het laatste fluitsignaal.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:09
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:08
De spelers van Liverpool staan op het veld klaar om de beker in ontvangst te nemen.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:07
Liverpool pakt voor de zesde keer de Champions League: 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005 en 2019.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:06
Dit is waarom Virgil van Dijk naar Liverpool kwam: prijzen pakken. De Nederlandse verdediger werd twee keer kampioen met Celtic, maar dat valt uiteraard in het niet bij de winst van de Champions League met Liverpool.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:02
Enorme vreugde op de bank bij Liverpool na de 0-2 van Origi.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 23:01
Liverpool is de terechte winnaar van de Champions League.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 22:59
Het moment van de beslissing in Madrid: Origi maakt vlak voor tijd de 0-2 voor Liverpool.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 22:58
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 22:58
Tranen bij Virgil van Dijk. De verdediger kan het niet geloven. Samen met Georginio Wijnaldum kent deze editie twee Nederlandse Champions League-winnaars.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 22:57
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 22:56
Afgelopen! Liverpool wint voor de zesde keer de Champions League en voor het eerst sinds 2005! De formatie van Jürgen Klopp is in de eindstrijd in Madrid met 2-0 te sterk voor Tottenham Hotspur. De doelpunten komen op naam van Mohamed Salah (penalty) en Divock Origi.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 22:56
Nog één minuut...
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 22:54
90+3' Son zoekt nog eens de verre hoek en is bijna trefzeker, maar weer keert Alisson een inzet van Tottenham.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 22:53
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 22:52
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 22:52
90' Er komen nog vijf minuten bij in Madrid!
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 22:52
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 22:51
88' Derde wissel Liverpool: Joe Gomez komt voor Mané.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 22:49
87' GOAL Liverpool! 0-2

Is dit de beslissing in Madrid? Na een klutssituatie komt de bal voor de voeten van invaller van Origi, die zich niet bedenkt en met links de verre hoek weet te vinden.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 22:48
Onder leiding van Virgil van Dijk en een uitstekende Alisson Becker houdt Liverpool echter nog altijd stand.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 22:47
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 22:47
85' Son kopt van dichtbij over, maar stond buitenspel. Een feest van Tottenham was er dus überhaupt niet gekomen.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 22:46
Het slotoffensief van Tottenham Hotspur is in volle hevigheid losgebarsten.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 22:46
85' Zeker wel! Eriksen krult de bal richting de verre hoek, maar Alisson heeft een fraaie redding in huis om de stand op 0-1 te houden.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 22:45
84' Tottenham krijgt aan de linkerkant net buiten het strafschopgebied een vrije trap. Kan dit dan voor opschudding zorgen?
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 22:43
81' Derde wissel Tottenham: Alli gaat eruit voor Llorente. Meer lengte voorin dus bij de Londenaren.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 22:42
80' Nu wel twee aardige mogelijkheden voor Tottenham. Eerst redt Alisson op een harde knal van Son en vervolgens op een puntertje van Lucas in de hoek.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 22:40
79' Tottenham heeft met 62 procent het merendeel van de bal, maar weet eigenlijk totaal niet wat het er mee moet doen. Alli kopt zojuist wel over na een voorzet van Trippier, maar een echt grote kans is het niet.
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool · gisteren om 22:38
Nog een kwartier op de klok in Madrid. We hopen stiekem op nog wat taferelen als tijdens Go Ahead Eagles-RKC Waalwijk (4-5)...
