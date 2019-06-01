Reacties na winst Liverpool in CL-finale tegen Tottenham (gesloten)

Liverpool en Tottenham Hotspur spelen zaterdag de finale van de Champions League. Het Engelse onderonsje begint om 21.00 uur in Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. Volg alles over deze wedstrijd in ons liveblog.
- Liverpool wint CL!
- Eindstrijd in Madrid
- Snelle goal Salah
- Origi beslist finale
- Spurs-Liverpool 0-2
🏆 @VirgilVDijk this season: 🏟 50 Games ⚽ 6 Goals 🎯 4 Assists 🙅♂ 23 Clean Sheets 🥈 2nd in @PremierLeague 🏅 @PFA Player of the Year 🥇 @PremierLeague Player of the Year 🏆 @ChampionsLeague winner. 👊 Colossal.
Congratulations, @LFC! 2018/19 Champions League winners 🏆
LIVERPOOL WINT DE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2018/2019! 🏆 Tranen van geluk bij Virgil van Dijk.. ⚽❤️ #totliv #uclfinal #veronicainside
6 – Liverpool have won their sixth Champions League/European Cup trophy – twice as many as any other English team has won (Man Utd, 3). Speciality. #UCLfinal
Liverpool win the CC/CL 🏆 for the sixth time, after 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984 and 2005. Only Real Madrid (13) and AC Milan (7) have won the trophy more often. #UCLFinal #YNWA
2 - Divock Origi is only the second Belgium player to score in a Champions League/European Cup final after Yannick Carrasco for Atletico vs Real Madrid in 2016; Origi has scored with all three of his shots in the CL this season. Clinical. #UCLFinal
3 - Divock #Origi has scored with each of his 3 shots in this @ChampionsLeague season. Cool. #UCLfinal #TOTLIV
Is dit de beslissing in Madrid? Na een klutssituatie komt de bal voor de voeten van invaller van Origi, die zich niet bedenkt en met links de verre hoek weet te vinden.
