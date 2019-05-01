FC Barcelona en Liverpool spelen woensdag om 21.00 uur in Camp Nou de heenwedstrijd in de halve finales van de Champions League. Björn Kuipers is de scheidsrechter. Volg alles in dit liveblog.
- Halve finale Champions League
- FC Barcelona-Liverpool
- Aftrap 21.00 uur
- Van Dijk en Wijnaldum in basis
- Cillessen op bank Barça
- Return volgende week dinsdag
👴 - FC Barcelona's starting XI against Liverpool is their oldest ever in the CL: an average age of 29 years and 210 days. #BARLIV #UCL
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Gracenote Live
- Moment van plaatsen
31 - Barcelona are unbeaten in 31 Champions League home games (W28 D3), the best ever such run in the competition. Solid.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- OptaJose
- Moment van plaatsen
Not the way I wanted the game to go last night. Feeling ok today. Thanks to both sets of fans for the positive messages 👍 #UCL #COYS
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Jan Vertonghen
- Moment van plaatsen
Opstelling Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Wijnaldum; Keita, Mane, Salah.
Opstelling Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Arturo Vidal; Coutinho, Suárez, Messi.
🔵🔴 XI Barça ⚽ #BarçaLFC
- Avatar
- Auteur
- FC Barcelona
- Moment van plaatsen