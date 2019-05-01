FC Barcelona en Liverpool spelen woensdag om 21.00 uur in Camp Nou de heenwedstrijd in de halve finales van de Champions League. Björn Kuipers is de scheidsrechter. Volg alles in dit liveblog.

  • Halve finale Champions League
  • FC Barcelona-Liverpool
  • Aftrap 21.00 uur
  • Van Dijk en Wijnaldum in basis
  • Cillessen op bank Barça
  • Return volgende week dinsdag
FC Barcelona-Liverpool · 3 minuten geleden
Virgil van Dijk beleeft geen goede herinneringen aan Camp Nou. De verdediger, zondag verkozen tot beste speler van de Premier League, verloor in dienst van Celtic in het seizoen 2013-2014 met 6-1 bij Barcelona.
FC Barcelona-Liverpool · 12 minuten geleden
FC Barcelona-Liverpool · 26 minuten geleden
Liverpool weet wel wat het is om te winnen in Barcelona, want het is de enige Engelse club die daar in het verleden in slaagde: in het seizoen 1975-1976 (UEFA Cup, 0-1) en 2006-2007 (Champions League, 1-2). De overige twee onderlinge duels in Barcelona eindigden in een remise.
FC Barcelona-Liverpool · 34 minuten geleden
Tottenham Hotspur-Ajax · 35 minuten geleden
Tottenham meldt dat Vertonghen morgen een neuroloog, die gespecialiseerd is in de behandeling van topsporters, gaat bezoeken. De club kreeg flinke kritiek dat de Belg na een botsing met ploeggenoot Alderweireld terug het veld in werd gestuurd, hoewel hij een aangeslagen indruk maakte. "Hij werd geacht in orde te zijn omdat hij alle vragen correct en helder beantwoordde en hij dacht dat hij fit genoeg was om terug te keren op het veld", melden de 'Spurs' in een verklaring. "Jan werd onmiddellijk gewisseld toen hij de medische staf informeerde dat hij plotseling niet meer stabiel op zijn benen kon staan."
Tottenham Hotspur-Ajax · één uur geleden
FC Barcelona-Liverpool · één uur geleden
Bij Liverpool staan Virgil van Dijk en Georginio Wijnaldum in de basis. Tegenvaller voor trainer Jürgen Klopp is dat de Braziliaanse aanvaller Roberto Firmino niet fit genoeg is om te starten.

Opstelling Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Wijnaldum; Keita, Mane, Salah.
FC Barcelona-Liverpool · één uur geleden
één uur geleden
Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog voor de halve finale in de Champions League tussen FC Barcelona en Liverpool. Mijn naam is Pepijn Jansen en ik hou je hier op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen vanavond in Camp Nou. De aftrap is om 21.00 uur.
FC Barcelona-Liverpool · 3 uur geleden
Vanavond om 21.00 uur beginnen Barcelona en Liverpool in Camp Nou aan hun eerste halve finale in Champions League. Wat gaat het worden?
