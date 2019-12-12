Overigens heeft BBC-verslaggever Laura Kuenssberg tijdens een live-uitzending gezegd dat er indicaties zijn dat het er "somber uitziet voor Labour". Dit baseerde ze op de stemmen die per post zijn uitgebracht. Hier is ophef over ontstaan, omdat je geen resultaten mag delen voor de stembussen zijn gesloten; dit kan immers het stemgedrag beïnvloeden. Het is niet bekend of deze opmerking consequenties zal hebben.