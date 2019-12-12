De Britten kiezen donderdag een nieuw parlement. De vervroegde verkiezingen zijn uitgeschreven vanwege de politieke chaos die in het Verenigd Koninkrijk heerst. Premier Boris Johnson hoopt op een duidelijke overwinning om zijn Brexit-plannen door het Lagerhuis te krijgen. Volg hier de laatste updates.

Goedemorgen! Mijn naam is Lisa van der Wal en ik zal je op de hoogte houden van de laatste ontwikkelingen in het Verenigd Koninkrijk. Britten zullen massaal naar de stembussen gaan om hun stem uit te brengen in de vervroegde verkiezingen. Voor premier Boris Johnson staat er veel op het spel: hij wil een meerderheid om de Brexit door het Lagerhuis te loodsen. 

Niet helemaal bij? Lees hier wat je echt moet weten over de verkiezingen. Vragen kunnen naar redactie@nu.nl.
12 minuten geleden
14 minuten geleden
Het is dit jaar roerig geweest op politiek vlak. Theresa May maakte in mei bekend af te treden nadat haar Brexit-deals werden weggestemd. Johnson volgde haar op, maar verloor een meerderheid nadat 21 parlementariërs tegen de partijlijn in gingen en door hem uit de partij werden gezet. De uittredingsovereenkomst van de premier haalde het dus ook niet. Johnson hoopt met deze vervroegde verkiezingen alsnog een meerderheid te krijgen, zodat de Brexit op 31 januari kan plaatsvinden.
35 minuten geleden
36 minuten geleden
Overigens heeft BBC-verslaggever Laura Kuenssberg tijdens een live-uitzending gezegd dat er indicaties zijn dat het er "somber uitziet voor Labour". Dit baseerde ze op de stemmen die per post zijn uitgebracht. Hier is ophef over ontstaan, omdat je geen resultaten mag delen voor de stembussen zijn gesloten; dit kan immers het stemgedrag beïnvloeden. Het is niet bekend of deze opmerking consequenties zal hebben.
39 minuten geleden
De stemlokalen zijn vanmorgen om 8.00 uur geopend en zullen om 23.00 uur weer sluiten (Nederlandse tijden). Vrij snel daarna volgt een exitpoll en hebben we al een beeld van hoe de stemmen verdeeld zijn.
één uur geleden
één uur geleden
Er zijn in totaal 650 kiesdistricten, die elk een zetel in het Lagerhuis hebben. 3.322 mensen hebben zich kandidaat gesteld.
één uur geleden
één uur geleden
De laatste keer dat de verkiezingen in december plaatsvonden, was in 1923. Meestal worden verkiezingen gehouden aan het einde van de lente, wanneer het weer beter is en het buiten langer licht is.
één uur geleden
Zo ligt het er nu nog bij: een beetje guur en heel erg donker. (Foto: Reuters)
2 uur geleden
2 uur geleden
2 uur geleden
Premier Boris Johnson heeft tijdens de campagneperiode vooral veel gesproken over de Brexit en hoe belangrijk het is dat die er snel gaat komen. Jeremy Corbyn van de Labour-partij - de grootste oppositiepartij - focuste zich vooral veel op sociaal-maatschappelijke kwesties en het klimaat. Zo sprak hij over de National Health Service (NHS) en dat deze het gevaar loopt geprivatiseerd te worden.
Terug omhoog