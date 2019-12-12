De Britten kiezen donderdag een nieuw parlement. De vervroegde verkiezingen zijn uitgeschreven vanwege de politieke chaos die in het Verenigd Koninkrijk heerst. Premier Boris Johnson hoopt op een duidelijke overwinning om zijn Brexit-plannen door het Lagerhuis te krijgen. Volg hier de laatste updates.
Niet helemaal bij? Lees hier wat je echt moet weten over de verkiezingen. Vragen kunnen naar redactie@nu.nl.
Politicians are servants of the people. Today thousands of them across the UK are asking for your vote. Your vote is precious; it grants power and it removes it. Use it and remind them never to take it, or you, for granted. #GE2019
- Larry the Cat
Politics is still a mess, good job we have #dogsatpollingstations #GE2109
- James Barton
It may be an offence to communicate any information obtained at postal vote opening sessions, including about votes cast, before a poll has closed. Anyone with information to suggest this has happened should report it immediately to the police.
- Electoral Commission
Sylvie’s grumpy but ready for democracy #dogsatpollingstations
- Alan Trotter
There's a box 🔲 If you put a cross in it, you'll save our NHS, properly fund our schools and tackle the climate emergency. You'll end the housing crisis and poverty. But billionaires and multi-millionaires will have to pay their fair share. Do you cross that box?
- Jeremy Corbyn
Today is our chance to get Brexit done. Vote Conservative.
- Boris Johnson
