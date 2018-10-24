Bompakketten verstuurd aan Bill en Hillary Clinton en Barack Obama zijn woensdag onderschept. Ook zijn explosieven en een envelop met wit poeder naar CNN gestuurd. Berichten dat er ook een explosief naar het Witte Huis was gestuurd klopten niet. Volg hier de laatste updates.

Samenvattend:

Volgens de FBI zijn diverse gelijkende pakketten verzonden, die pijpbommen bevatten. 

Diverse Democratische kopstukken doelwit. 

- Filantroop George Soros

- Voormalig president Obama

- Voormalig president Clinton en presidentskandidaat Hillary Clinton

- Oud CIA-directeur John Brennan bij CNN

- Debbie Wasserman Schultz, gericht aan oud Justitieminister Eric Holder

- Gouverneur Andrew Cuomo van New York

- Senator Kamala Harris in Californië

De daders zijn nog onbekend, maar de politie gaat uit van één dader of dadergroep. 

 

woensdag om 19:30
Daarmee komt aan dit liveblog een einde. Voor verdere informatie kun u terecht bij de reguliere berichtgeving van NU.nl.
woensdag om 19:09
Andrew Cuomo, de gouverneur van New York, laat in de persconferentie over het bompakket bij CNN weten dat er ook op zijn kantoor in Manhattan mogelijk ook een explosief is bezorgd.
woensdag om 19:04
Di Blasio, de burgemeester, roept politici op om geweld of aanvallen tegen de media niet aan te moedigen. Hij lijkt zich daarmee te richten tot president Trump.
woensdag om 18:58
Het lijkt er op dat het pakket dat bij het kantoor van Debbie Wasserman Schultz in Florida is binnengekomen, daar is bezorgd omdat haar naam als afzender op alle bezorgde pakketten staat. Het zou gaan om het pakket dat was bedoeld voor Eric Holder, de voormalig minister van Justitie onder Obama.
woensdag om 18:56
woensdag om 18:55
Burgemeester Bill di Blasio noemt het verzenden van de bompakketten 'een daad van terreur'.
woensdag om 18:50
Politie New York: Het ging inderdaad om een explosief dat is bezorgd bij CNN. Ook was er een enveloppe met wit poeder bij. Het is nog onbekend welk poeder dit betreft.
woensdag om 18:49
CNN meldt dat het kantoor van Kamala Harris in San Diego is ontruimd. Harris is een senator van de Democratische Partij uit Californië.
woensdag om 18:45
woensdag om 18:40
NBC meldt nu dat de Secret Service ook een pakketje heeft onderschept dat was gericht Eric Holder, die onder Obama functioneerde als minister van Justitie.
woensdag om 18:34
Hillary Clinton: 'Het is een verontrustende tijd. We moeten alles doen om ons land weer bij elkaar te brengen en kandidaten verkiezen die hetzelfde willen. Ik maak me als Amerikaan zorgen om de kant die ons land opgaat.'
woensdag om 18:31
woensdag om 18:26
De gekozen doelwitten hebben de overeenkomst dat ze gelden als politieke tegenstanders van president Trump. Bij bijeenkomsten van de Amerikaanse president wordt regelmatig geroepen dat Hillary Clinton moet worden opgesloten. Trump noemt Clinton doorgaans 'Crooked Hillary', implicerend dat zijn Democratische tegenstander in de verkiezingen van 2016 illegaal of corrupt opereert. Ook haalde hij regelmatig uit naar zijn voorganger, president Obama.


George Soros geldt als een belangrijke donateur van de Democratische partij en politieke opponent van Trump, die onlangs nog zei dat demonstranten rond de verkiezing van opperrechter Brett Kavanaugh 'werden betaald door Soros'.


CNN is met grote regelmaat doelwit van Trump, die de nieuwszender doorgaans beticht van het verspreiden van 'Fake News' en oneerlijke verslaggeving over zijn functioneren als president. John Brennan, aan wie het pakket bij CNN was gericht, geldt als een ferme criticus van Trump.
woensdag om 18:09
Trump heeft gereageerd. Hij is het 'volledig eens' met het eerdere statement van vice-president Mike Pence.
woensdag om 18:08
woensdag om 18:04
woensdag om 17:57
Debbie Wasserman Schultz was voorzitter van de Democratic National Committee en vervulde die functie sinds 2011. In 2016 legde ze haar voorzitterschap neer nadat e-mails waren uitgelekt. Uit de e-mails bleek dat het partijbestuur de campagne van Bernie Sanders probeerde te laten mislukken.

Sanders was op dat moment, tijdens de voorverkiezingen, een belangrijke concurrent van de democratische presidentskandidaat Hillary Clinton.

In juni van dit jaar zei president Donald Trump dat het Amerikaanse ministerie van Justitie Wasserman Schultz niet mag laten gaan. Volgens hem is het schandaal waar Wasserman Schultz bij betrokken was "een sleutel tot de corruptie die we vandaag de dag veel zien".
woensdag om 17:52
woensdag om 17:50
Hoewel vice-president Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump en ook Donald Trump Jr al afkeurend hebben gereageerd op de gebeurtenissen van woensdag, moet president Trump zelf nog met een reactie komen.
woensdag om 17:49
NBC meldt dat Debbie Wasserman Schultz stond genoteerd als afzender op de bompakketten die zijn gestuurd naar de Clintons, Obama en ook Soros. Dit betekent uiteraard niet dat ze ook daadwerkelijk de afzender is. Het kantoor van Wasserman Schultz in Florida is geëvacueerd vanwege een mogelijk ander verdacht pakket.
woensdag om 17:45
woensdag om 17:43
Ook bronnen binnen de politie van New York meldt dat het pakket in het kantoor van CNN vermoedelijk een pijpbom bevatte. Er volgt binnen korte tijd een persconferentie van de politie met meer informatie.
woensdag om 17:39
Het vermoedelijke explosief is uit het gebouw van CNN gehaald en wordt nu afgevoerd door een speciaal voertuig van de politie.
woensdag om 17:38
Het kantoor van Wasserman Schultz in Florida is ontruimd, meldt ook CNN.
woensdag om 17:30
NBC meldt dat er ook een verdacht pakket is gestuurd naar Debbie Wasserman Schultz, een democratisch congreslid uit Florida.
woensdag om 17:27
woensdag om 17:22
woensdag om 17:21
De politie in New York laat weten dat mensen in de buurt van het CNN-gebouw ergens een veilige schuilplaats moeten zoeken. Alles duidt er op dat het om een echt explosief gaat, maar dat is nog niet door de autoriteiten bevestigd.
woensdag om 17:19
Chelsea Clinton, de dochter van voormalig president Bill Clinton en voormalig presidentskandidaat Hillary laat via Twitter weten dat ze de 'mannen en vrouwen van de Secret Service' dankbaar is.
woensdag om 17:18
woensdag om 17:16
woensdag om 17:15
Trump heeft zelf nog niet gereageerd op de ontwikkelingen van woensdag.
woensdag om 17:14
Het pakket dat bij CNN is bezorg was gericht aan oud CIA-directeur John Brennan, die regelmatig op CNN te zien is. Brennan is een criticus van de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump.
woensdag om 17:12
woensdag om 17:11
De Secret Service bevestigt: Er is geen verdacht pakket bezorgd bij het Witte Huis.
woensdag om 17:03
woensdag om 17:02
Het verdachte pakketje bij CNN werd onderschept nadat bij een röntgenscan een metalen pijp en draden werden gezien in een pakket. Daarop ging het brandalarm af en werd het gebouw in New York ontruimd.
woensdag om 16:49
woensdag om 16:44
Hillary Clinton was niet thuis op het moment dat het pakketje werd bezorgd bij haar huis. Ook George Soros was niet thuis toen de pijpbom bij hem werd bezorgd. Bill Clinton was wel thuis.
woensdag om 16:40
woensdag om 16:40
De vraag of er daadwerkelijk een pakketje is gestuurd naar het Witte Huis is nog onbeantwoord. CNN meldt op basis van bronnen van wel, persbureau Reuters citeert een andere bron die dit tegenspreekt. De autoriteiten hebben dit nog niet bevestigd.
woensdag om 16:36
woensdag om 16:36
Het pakket dat is verzonden aan het kantoor van CNN in New York is daadwerkelijk in de postkamer van het gebouw gekomen. De explosievendienst van de politie heeft de 'situatie onder controle'.
woensdag om 16:35
Het tweede pakket, gericht aan Obama, werd even later opgemerkt. Beide explosieve objecten zijn onschadelijk gemaakt. In een verklaring (pdf) van de geheime dienst staat dat het leven van zowel de Clintons als Obama nooit in gevaar is geweest.
woensdag om 16:34
De autoriteiten beschrijven het pakket gericht aan 'Mrs. Clinton' als een geïmproviseerd explosief object (IED). Volgens The New York Times is het explosief ontdekt door de techneut die de briefstukken van de Clintons scant. Hij schakelde de politie in.
woensdag om 16:34
De brief gericht aan Obama werd ontdekt tijdens controles van de Amerikaanse geheime dienst. Het pakket was geadresseerd aan het kantoor van de oud-president in Washington.
woensdag om 16:33
Het Witte Huis heeft het verzenden van explosieven aan de Clintons, Obama en eerder ook George Soros veroordeeld.
woensdag om 16:31
Het pakket dat is verzonden aan het Witte Huis is onderschept op een militaire basis, meldt CNN.
woensdag om 16:30
woensdag om 16:27
woensdag om 16:26
Bij zowel Democratische prominenten, het Witte Huis en CNN zijn woensdag pakketjes met explosieven of mogelijke explosieven binnen gekomen. Volg in dit liveblog alle ontwikkelingen.
