Debbie Wasserman Schultz was voorzitter van de Democratic National Committee en vervulde die functie sinds 2011. In 2016 legde ze haar voorzitterschap neer nadat e-mails waren uitgelekt. Uit de e-mails bleek dat het partijbestuur de campagne van Bernie Sanders probeerde te laten mislukken.



Sanders was op dat moment, tijdens de voorverkiezingen, een belangrijke concurrent van de democratische presidentskandidaat Hillary Clinton.



In juni van dit jaar zei president Donald Trump dat het Amerikaanse ministerie van Justitie Wasserman Schultz niet mag laten gaan. Volgens hem is het schandaal waar Wasserman Schultz bij betrokken was "een sleutel tot de corruptie die we vandaag de dag veel zien".