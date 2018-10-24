Bompakketten verstuurd aan Bill en Hillary Clinton en Barack Obama zijn woensdag onderschept. Ook zijn explosieven en een envelop met wit poeder naar CNN gestuurd. Berichten dat er ook een explosief naar het Witte Huis was gestuurd klopten niet. Volg hier de laatste updates.
Samenvattend:
Volgens de FBI zijn diverse gelijkende pakketten verzonden, die pijpbommen bevatten.
Diverse Democratische kopstukken doelwit.
- Filantroop George Soros
- Voormalig president Obama
- Voormalig president Clinton en presidentskandidaat Hillary Clinton
- Oud CIA-directeur John Brennan bij CNN
- Debbie Wasserman Schultz, gericht aan oud Justitieminister Eric Holder
- Gouverneur Andrew Cuomo van New York
- Senator Kamala Harris in Californië
De daders zijn nog onbekend, maar de politie gaat uit van één dader of dadergroep.
All explosive packages: Soros, Obama, Clinton & Brennan (to @CNN) all had Debbie Wasserman Schulz as a return address
George Soros geldt als een belangrijke donateur van de Democratische partij en politieke opponent van Trump, die onlangs nog zei dat demonstranten rond de verkiezing van opperrechter Brett Kavanaugh 'werden betaald door Soros'.
CNN is met grote regelmaat doelwit van Trump, die de nieuwszender doorgaans beticht van het verspreiden van 'Fake News' en oneerlijke verslaggeving over zijn functioneren als president. John Brennan, aan wie het pakket bij CNN was gericht, geldt als een ferme criticus van Trump.
NBC News Exclusive: Below is a photo of one of the suspicious devices intercepted by law enforcement and obtained by NBC News:
Sanders was op dat moment, tijdens de voorverkiezingen, een belangrijke concurrent van de democratische presidentskandidaat Hillary Clinton.
In juni van dit jaar zei president Donald Trump dat het Amerikaanse ministerie van Justitie Wasserman Schultz niet mag laten gaan. Volgens hem is het schandaal waar Wasserman Schultz bij betrokken was "een sleutel tot de corruptie die we vandaag de dag veel zien".
ALERT!!! We are working an investigation of a suspicious package near Sawgrass Corporate Parkway. Please stay out of the area of NW 8th St and NW 136th Ave. We will provide further updates when available.
I strongly condemn the attempted acts of violence against President Obama, the Clinton family, @CNN & others. There is no excuse—America is better than this. Gratitude to the @SecretService and law enforcement for all they do to keep this nation safe.
Statement on suspicious packages:
We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others. These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice.
I’ve deleted the tweet about a suspicious package sent to the WH — @evanperez says law enforcement confusion led to that inaccurate report. Packages for WH and the Obamas are screened at the same place. So to clarify: law enforcement says no suspicious package sent to WH.
It would be nice if the president personally condemned these attacks and appealed for calm before the election. Or just refrained from Clinton "lock her up" chants and CNN "enemy of the people" attacks for a while. It's a frightening time. https://t.co/pwqU2K73bm
Jeff Zucker’s update to CNN employees: “I can confirm that we have checked all of our bureaus worldwide, and have found no other devices at this time.”
From our @SchneiderCNN and @ShimonPro - Device sent to Time Warner Center was constructed with a pipe and wires, according to NYPD source. Law enforcement authorities at the moment are treating the device as a real explosive.
NYPD taking this very seriously. Just told me this is active. We need to clear the block.
Scene outside CNN NY HQ right now. #NYPD Bomb squad here. @CNNnewsroom
