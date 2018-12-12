De Britse Conservatieven in het Britse Lagerhuis stemmen woensdagavond over of er nog voldoende vertrouwen is in de Britse premier Theresa May. Dat vertrouwen is flink gedaald sinds May maandag de stemming over de Brexit-deal uitstelde. Volg hier de laatste ontwikkelingen.
- Onrust in Londen neemt toe na afblazen stemming Brexit-deal
- Genoeg stemmen binnen Conservatieve Partij voor stemming over positie May
- Als May verliest moet ze aftreden als partijleider en als premier
- May doet best nieuwe garanties te krijgen bij Europese leiders
- Europese leiders zeiden eerder geen heronderhandeling te willen
SUPPORTIVE PLEDGE WATCH: 110 MPs now saying they’ll back May. Let’s see how that shakes out by 9pm
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Beth Rigby
- Moment van plaatsen
Sky Sources say at least 107 conservative MPs have publicly pledged to back Theresa May in the confidence vote tonight
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Sky News Breaking
- Moment van plaatsen
I hope Conservative MPs will back the PM in the vote today. We need no distractions from seeking the best outcome with our neighbours, friends and partners in the EU.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- David Cameron
- Moment van plaatsen
Result will be announced at 9pm - less than twelve hours that will decide the PM's future
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Laura Kuenssberg
- Moment van plaatsen
The Country needs a new leader, it is time for Mrs May to resign.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Jacob Rees-Mogg
- Moment van plaatsen
While Westminster crumbles further into chaos, with a UK government that has ceased to function, @scotgov will set out our budget for the year ahead - protecting public services, supporting the economy, and building a fairer country.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Nicola Sturgeon
- Moment van plaatsen