De Britse Conservatieven in het Britse Lagerhuis stemmen woensdagavond over of er nog voldoende vertrouwen is in de Britse premier Theresa May. Dat vertrouwen is flink gedaald sinds May maandag de stemming over de Brexit-deal uitstelde. Volg hier de laatste ontwikkelingen.

Onrust in Londen neemt toe na afblazen stemming Brexit-deal

Genoeg stemmen binnen Conservatieve Partij voor stemming over positie May

Als May verliest moet ze aftreden als partijleider en als premier

May doet best nieuwe garanties te krijgen bij Europese leiders

Europese leiders zeiden eerder geen heronderhandeling te willen De Britse premier Theresa May beantwoordt momenteel vragen in het Britse Lagerhuis. Voor de duidelijkheid: Mocht Theresa May de stemming vandaag verliezen, betekent dat niet automatisch dat er verkiezingen komen. Het betekent wel dat de Conservatieve Partij een nieuwe leider zal kiezen. Die leider wordt vervolgens de nieuwe premier - tenzij er alsnog verkiezingen worden uitgeschreven. Vanavond tussen 19.00 en 21.00 zal de stemming onder de Conservatieven plaatsvinden. Als May de stemming overleeft, kan er een jaar lang geen 'leadership challenge' plaatsvinden en zit May voorlopig dus veilig, in ieder geval in haar eigen partij. Overleeft ze het niet, dan moet ze aftreden als leider van de partij en premier. "Ik sta klaar om deze taak af te ronden." En daarmee sluit ze haar korte persconferentie af. Als er een nieuwe leider van de Conservatieve Partij komt, zal dat onzekerheid over de Brexit brengen. Uitstel of zelfs afstel is dan ook mogelijk, zegt ze. Ze zegt dat ze vooruitgang heeft geboekt na gesprekken met Rutte, Merkel en de voorzitter van de Europese Raad, Donald Tusk. Ze herhaalt dat leiderschap inhoudt dat er een Brexit moet komen, en dat ze dat nog altijd van plan is. Ze zal zich fel verdedigen vanavond, geeft ze aan. May spreekt nu.