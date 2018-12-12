De Britse Conservatieven in het Britse Lagerhuis stemmen woensdagavond over of er nog voldoende vertrouwen is in de Britse premier Theresa May. Dat vertrouwen is flink gedaald sinds May maandag de stemming over de Brexit-deal uitstelde. Volg hier de laatste ontwikkelingen.
- Onrust in Londen neemt toe na afblazen stemming Brexit-deal
- Genoeg stemmen binnen Conservatieve Partij voor stemming over positie May
- Als May verliest moet ze aftreden als partijleider en als premier
- Volgens BBC en Reuters hebben inmiddels 158 partijleden zich uitgesproken voor premier May
- May doet best nieuwe garanties te krijgen bij Europese leiders
- Europese leiders zeiden eerder geen heronderhandeling te willen
BREAKING: We're hearing reports of a possible news story that doesn’t involve Brexit. More as we get it.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Have I Got News For You
- Moment van plaatsen
"I'll vote in the national interest" Former Brexit Secretary @daviddavismp won't reveal which way he'll vote in tonight's confidence ballot. Follow developments here: https://t.co/fP6fWbcATP
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Sky News Politics
- Moment van plaatsen
Betfair said in 1.5 hours it had traded over £100,000 on the result of the vote on Theresa May's leadership. The biggest bet was just under £5,000, on Mrs May to win. https://t.co/lTvp3nQEB0
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Camilla Hodgson
- Moment van plaatsen
Our @BBCNews tally says 158 Tory MPs have now said they will be backing the PM tonight - remember it’s secret ballot but that’s enough for her to win
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Laura Kuenssberg
- Moment van plaatsen
SUPPORTIVE PLEDGE WATCH: 110 MPs now saying they’ll back May. Let’s see how that shakes out by 9pm
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Beth Rigby
- Moment van plaatsen
Sky Sources say at least 107 conservative MPs have publicly pledged to back Theresa May in the confidence vote tonight
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Sky News Breaking
- Moment van plaatsen
I hope Conservative MPs will back the PM in the vote today. We need no distractions from seeking the best outcome with our neighbours, friends and partners in the EU.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- David Cameron
- Moment van plaatsen
Result will be announced at 9pm - less than twelve hours that will decide the PM's future
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Laura Kuenssberg
- Moment van plaatsen
The Country needs a new leader, it is time for Mrs May to resign.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Jacob Rees-Mogg
- Moment van plaatsen
While Westminster crumbles further into chaos, with a UK government that has ceased to function, @scotgov will set out our budget for the year ahead - protecting public services, supporting the economy, and building a fairer country.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Nicola Sturgeon
- Moment van plaatsen