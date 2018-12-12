De Britse Conservatieven in het Britse Lagerhuis stemmen woensdagavond over of er nog voldoende vertrouwen is in de Britse premier Theresa May. Dat vertrouwen is flink gedaald sinds May maandag de stemming over de Brexit-deal uitstelde. Volg hier de laatste ontwikkelingen.

Onrust in Londen neemt toe na afblazen stemming Brexit-deal

Genoeg stemmen binnen Conservatieve Partij voor stemming over positie May

Als May verliest moet ze aftreden als partijleider en als premier

Volgens BBC en Reuters hebben inmiddels 158 partijleden zich uitgesproken voor premier May

May doet best nieuwe garanties te krijgen bij Europese leiders

Europese leiders zeiden eerder geen heronderhandeling te willen Het Brexit-liveblog wordt tot nader order even gepauzeerd. Rond 20.00 uur komen we bij u terug. Voor meer informatie over Brexit kunt u terecht bij de reguliere berichtgeving van NU.nl. Premier Mark Rutte is het op zich niet oneens met de Kamer, zei hij, maar hij wil deze boodschap ook niet te actief uitdragen. De uitspraak van de Kamer is "feitelijk waar, maar laten we het nu even houden bij die feitelijke constatering'', zei Rutte. "Voor je het weet wordt het een soort oproep. Dat zou ik willen voorkomen, want daar help ik misschien de Britse regering niet mee.'' Daarom willen ze in dat geval dat de Tweede Kamer "benadrukt dat een Brits besluit om in de EU te blijven zeer welkom zou zijn’’. Kamerlid Kees Verhoeven (D66) denkt dat het nog niet te laat is om een Brits vertrek uit de EU af te wenden. Volgens hem verkeren de Britten in totale verwarring. "De chaos in het VK wordt met de dag groter. Het is nog niet te laat: wij roepen het VK op ín de Europese Unie te blijven.'' Het beste zou zijn als de Britten wél instemmen met het akkoord dat met de EU is uitonderhandeld, vinden D66, ChristenUnie, CDA, GroenLinks, SP en de PvdA. Maar als dat scenario zich niet voltrekt, komt een akkoordloze brexit snel dichterbij. En dat is voor zowel de Britten als de EU "zeer schadelijk’’. Als het Britse parlement het akkoord met de Europese Unie over de brexit afwijst, zijn en blijven de Britten welkom in de EU. Dat benadrukt een meerderheid van de Tweede Kamer. Rutte herhaalde dat het EU-standpunt dat voor heronderhandelingen geen ruimte is, maar voegde daaraan toe dat bepaalde verduidelijkingen van het uittredingsakkoord mogelijk is als dat de Britten kan helpen, “maar ook daar is de ruimte beperkt”. Premier Mark Rutte heeft woensdag de situatie in het Verenigd Koninkrijk “ingewikkeld” genoemd. “Hoe het vandaag zal lopen, weten we niet”, zei hij in een Kamerdebat over de aanstaande Europese top. Gove verwacht dat May de stemming in het Lagerhuis overleeft. "En de overwinning zal ruim zijn", stelt de minister van Milieu. De Britse minister van Milieu, Michael Gove, roept de partijleden in gesprek met Sky News op om premier May te steunen. "Als we May nu niet steunen, dan lopen we het risico dat Brexit wordt vertraagd of we het zelfs mislopen." Persbureau Reuters meldt nu ook dat 158 leden van het Britse Lagerhuis zich in het openbaar achter May hebben geschaard voor de stemming van vanavond. De Britse wedkantoren denken dat er een kans van 86 procent is dat May de stemming overleeft. (Reuters) Oppositieleider Jeremy Corbyn van Labour vraagt meermaals of Theresa May een 'harde Brexit' kan uitsluiten. May doet dit niet en zegt dat ze met het huidige akkoord een 'harde Brexit' uitsluiten. May geeft niet aan wat deze vooruitgang precies inhoudt. May zegt dat ze dinsdag "wat vooruitgang" heeft geboekt toen ze naar het Europese vasteland trok om met ambtgenoten Merkel en Rutte te praten. Ook sprak ze met president van de Europese Raad Donald Tusk en de president van de Europese Commissie Jean-Claude Juncker. De Britse premier Theresa May beantwoordt momenteel vragen in het Britse Lagerhuis. Voor de duidelijkheid: Mocht Theresa May de stemming vandaag verliezen, betekent dat niet automatisch dat er verkiezingen komen. Het betekent wel dat de Conservatieve Partij een nieuwe leider zal kiezen. Die leider wordt vervolgens de nieuwe premier - tenzij er alsnog verkiezingen worden uitgeschreven. Vanavond tussen 19.00 en 21.00 zal de stemming onder de Conservatieven plaatsvinden. Als May de stemming overleeft, kan er een jaar lang geen 'leadership challenge' plaatsvinden en zit May voorlopig dus veilig, in ieder geval in haar eigen partij. Overleeft ze het niet, dan moet ze aftreden als leider van de partij en premier. "Ik sta klaar om deze taak af te ronden." En daarmee sluit ze haar korte persconferentie af. Als er een nieuwe leider van de Conservatieve Partij komt, zal dat onzekerheid over de Brexit brengen. Uitstel of zelfs afstel is dan ook mogelijk, zegt ze. Ze zegt dat ze vooruitgang heeft geboekt na gesprekken met Rutte, Merkel en de voorzitter van de Europese Raad, Donald Tusk. Ze herhaalt dat leiderschap inhoudt dat er een Brexit moet komen, en dat ze dat nog altijd van plan is. Ze zal zich fel verdedigen vanavond, geeft ze aan. May spreekt nu.