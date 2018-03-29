Chatdienst Telegram werd getroffen door storing

De chatapp Telegram was voor veel gebruikers onbereikbaar door een storing.

Dat laat het bedrijf achter de dienst weten op Twitter. Gebruikers in onder andere Europa, het Midden-Oosten en Rusland hadden last van de storingsproblemen. De storing begon rond 12:00 en was omstreeks 13:30 opgelost.

De WhatsApp-concurrent maakte onlangs bekend 200 miljoen actieve gebruikers te hebben.

