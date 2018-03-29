Chatdienst Telegram werd getroffen door storing
Dat laat het bedrijf achter de dienst weten op Twitter. Gebruikers in onder andere Europa, het Midden-Oosten en Rusland hadden last van de storingsproblemen. De storing begon rond 12:00 en was omstreeks 13:30 opgelost.
Our users in Europe, Middle East and the CIS countries are experiencing connection issues at the moment. We are looking into the issue and hope to bring you back online soon.
De WhatsApp-concurrent maakte onlangs bekend 200 miljoen actieve gebruikers te hebben.