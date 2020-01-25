In dit liveblog praat de redactie van NU.nl je een aantal keren per dag bij over de laatste ontwikkelingen rond het coronavirus.

In het kort: inmiddels zijn wereldwijd meer dan 60.000 mensen besmet met het virus 2019-nCoV en ten minste 1.355 mensen overleden aan de gevolgen van dit coronavirus. Het merendeel van de patiënten is in China.

Bekijk hier de interactieve kaart met cijfers van gezondheidsorganisatie WHO.
één uur geleden
In Japan is een tachtigjarige vrouw overleden aan de gevolgen van virus 2019-nCoV. Dat meldt de Japanse minister Katsunobu Kato van Volksgezondheid donderdag. Het slachtoffer woonde in het Kanagawa-gebied in de hoofdstedelijke regio van het land. Verdere details heeft de minister niet gegeven.

De vrouw is de eerste persoon die in Japan is overleden aan de gevolgen van het virus, en de tweede dode buiten China. Op 2 februari overleed een 44-jarige man uit de Chinese stad Wuhan op de Filipinen aan de gevolgen van het coronavirus.
5 uur geleden
Nederlanders aan boord van de Westerdam proosten met een biertje van Corona. (Foto: Joep van Niekerk)
6 uur geleden
Cruisetoeristen kijken vanaf het dek van de Westerdam hoe ze richting de Cambodjaanse havenstad Sihanoukville varen. Na ruim een week op zee mogen de reizigers eindelijk aan land. Landen in de regio waren huiverig om de opvarenden te ontvangen. Niemand aan boord is echter besmet met het virus. (Foto: Reuters)
8 uur geleden
Voor het eerst gaat een plaats buiten China op slot vanwege het coronavirus. Het dorp Son Lôi in het noorden van Vietnam gaat twintig dagen op slot om te voorkomen dat het virus zich kan verspreiden.
9 uur geleden
Op het cruiseschip Diamond Princess dat in de haven de Japanse stad Yokohama ligt, zijn 44 nieuwe besmettingen met 2019-nCoV vastgesteld. In totaal zijn nu zeker 218 mensen op het schip met het virus besmet.
10 uur geleden
Het Nederlandse cruiseship de Westerdam is aangekomen in de Cambodjaanse havenstad Sihanoukville. Het schip voer bijna twee weken lang rond op de Zuid-Chinese Zee, nadat de autoriteiten van vijf landen de passagiers geen toegang boden uit angst voor het coronavirus.
13 uur geleden
In de Chinese provincie Hubei zijn in de nacht van woensdag op donderdag 14.840 nieuwe besmettingen gemeld. Het totale aantal besmettingen komt hiermee op 60.016 te staan. Ook zijn nog eens 242 mensen overleden door de ziekte COVID-19. Daardoor zijn tot nu toe 1.355 mensen overleden aan de gevolgen van het virus.
gisteren om 22:39
De Dalai Lama heeft alle publieke optredens afgezegd vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus, aldus de boeddhistische spirituele leider woensdag in een verklaring.
gisteren om 22:33
gisteren om 20:55
gisteren om 14:40
Nog eens 39 mensen op het cruiseschip Diamond Princess zijn besmet geraakt met het coronavirus 2019-nCoV, meldt het Chinese ministerie van Volksgezondheid woensdag. Hiermee komt het totale aantal besmettingen op het schip dat in quarantaine is geplaatst op 175.
gisteren om 08:13
gisteren om 07:38
De afgelopen 24 uur zijn in China 2.015 nieuwe coronabesmettingen vastgesteld en 97 mensen aan het virus overleden. In totaal zijn er ruim 40.000 besmettingen en 1.115 doden.
gisteren om 07:12
gisteren om 01:12
Op het cruiseschip Diamond Princess voor de kust van Japan zijn 39 nieuwe besmettingen met het coronavirus vastgesteld, waarmee het totale aantal besmettingen op het Amerikaanse schip is opgelopen tot 174.
dinsdag om 21:03
De Thaise minister liet gisteren weten dat de passagiers van het schip Westerdam niet aan land mochten in Thailand. Hier leek eerder wel sprake van te zijn. Een woordvoerder van het schip laat aan NU.nl weten "actief bezig te zijn met het oplossen van het probleem". Ook meldt de woordvoerder dat ze de passagiers "erg dankbaar" zijn voor hun geduld.
dinsdag om 20:53
In de Duitse provincie Beieren zijn twee nieuwe besmettingen geconstateerd, zo meldt het Duitse ministerie van Volksgezondheid.
dinsdag om 16:20
dinsdag om 14:47
dinsdag om 10:46
De uitbraak van het virus 2019-nCoV piekt mogelijk halverwege of eind februari. Dat zegt epidemioloog Zhong Nanshan, een topadviseur van de Chinese regering, tegen persbureau Reuters op basis van de ontwikkelingen van de afgelopen dagen en het ingrijpen van de autoriteiten. De arts verwacht dat het aantal nieuwe besmettingen na de piek korte tijd stabiel blijft en vervolgens afneemt. Hij benadrukt dat het belangrijk is dat er maatregelen worden genomen in Wuhan, het epicentrum van de uitbraak. En ook dat China de handel in wilde dieren definitief verbiedt.
dinsdag om 07:41
dinsdag om 04:59
In de Verenigde Staten zijn inmiddels dertien besmettingen met het virus 2019-nCoV vastgesteld. De laatste besmette persoon kwam uit een groep van achthonderd Amerikanen die vanuit Wuhan naar de VS zijn geëvacueerd. Zij zijn allemaal ondergebracht in een militaire basis, waar ze in quarantaine zijn gezet.
dinsdag om 02:46
maandag om 23:14
In de Chinese provincie Hubei zijn tot dusver 31.728 mensen besmet met het coronavirus en 1.016 mensen overleden. De regio geldt als epicentrum van de uitbraak van 2019-nCoV. De Chinese president Xi Jinping, met mondkapje, onderging dinsdag een temperatuurtest toen hij patiënten en hulpverleners bezocht in het getroffen gebied.

Het totale aantal doden als gevolg van het coronavirus is hiermee gestegen naar 1.018 personen.
maandag om 23:12
Op het schip de Diamond Princess voor de Japanse kust is het aantal besmettingen opgelopen tot 136, melden Japanse autoriteiten.
maandag om 22:12
De eerste tweehonderd Amerikanen die uit Wuhan zijn geëvacueerd, zijn officieel gezond verklaard. Bij geen van hen is het coronavirus aangetroffen. De groep moest twee weken in quarantaine en is uitvoerig getest en gemonitord.
maandag om 18:03
De Britse luchtvaartmaatschappij British Airways heeft alle vluchten naar Peking en Sjanghai die tot 1 april gepland stonden geannuleerd.
maandag om 16:47
Een deel van de (voornamelijk Afrikaanse) landen die hebben aangegeven hulp nodig te hebben bij de bestrijding en het vaststellen van het virus, is door de WHO geholpen. Kameroen, Ivoorkust, Congo, Gabon, Iran, Kenia, Marokko, Nigeria, Tunesië, Oeganda, Egypte, Ethiopië en Ghana hebben de noodzakelijke technologische snufjes ontvangen, meldt de WHO op Twitter.
maandag om 16:36
maandag om 15:26
maandag om 15:06
In het Britse Brighton is een huisartsenpraktijk tijdelijk gesloten omdat een personeelslid met het coronavirus besmet bleek te zijn. In totaal zijn nu acht mensen in het Verenigd Koninkrijk besmet met het coronavirus.
maandag om 12:03
maandag om 10:56
Het Verenigd Koninkrijk heeft zojuist vier nieuwe gevallen bevestigd. De vier zijn bekenden van een andere Britse persoon die ook met het coronavirus besmet is.
maandag om 10:28
De eigenaar van het cruiseschip en het Japanse ministerie van Volksgezondheid hebben inmiddels bevestigd dat op het schip 66 nieuwe besmettingen met het coronavirus zijn vastgesteld. Onder anderen 45 Japanners, 11 Amerikanen, 4 Australiërs en 3 Filipijnen zijn besmet geraakt.
maandag om 08:55
Op het cruiseschip Diamond Princess dat voor de Japanse kust ligt, zijn volgens Japanse media zestig nieuwe besmettingen met het coronavirus 2019-nCoV vastgesteld. Hiermee staat het totaal aantal besmettingen op het schip op 130. Het Japanse ministerie van Volksgezondheid kan dit nieuws nog niet bevestigen. Aan boord van het schip zitten in totaal 3.700 mensen in quarantaine.
maandag om 08:40
Verhuurplatform Airbnb heeft alle boekingen in Peking tot 29 februari geannuleerd om verspreiding van het nieuwe coronavirus tegen te gaan, meldt het bedrijf in een statement. Mensen die een overnachting in de Chinese stad hebben geboekt, krijgen hun geld terug.
maandag om 08:32
zondag om 21:26
zondag om 21:06
Ook in Singapore zijn drie nieuwe ziektegevallen gemeld. Naar verwachting presenteert China de nieuwste cijfers van ziekte- en sterftegevallen rond middernacht (Nederlandse tijd).
zondag om 20:29
Twee nieuwe besmettingen met het coronavirus (een in het Verenigd Koninkrijk en een in Spanje) zijn van mens op mens overgedragen. Vermoedelijk zijn de twee, samen met een andere groep patiënten, besmet geraakt toen zij in een Franse skihut in contact kwamen met een drager van het virus.
zondag om 18:31
Vier Nederlanders zijn zondag gearriveerd op vliegbasis Eindhoven. Het viertal is met twee Chinese familieleden door het ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken uit Wuhan gehaald.
zondag om 16:58
zondag om 16:57
zondag om 16:56
Wereldgezondheidsorganisatie WHO waarschuwt zondag voor alle complottheorieën en berichten met nepnieuws die de wereld in worden geslingers tijdens de bestrijding van het coronavirus. Directeur-generaal Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus zegt zich "mateloos te ergeren" aan de "onzin" over het virus.
zondag om 16:17
Zo'n vijf miljoen mensen zouden de Chinese stad Wuhan, die wordt aangemerkt als het epicentrum van de virusuitbraak, inmiddels hebben verlaten. Dat schrijft persbureau AP op basis van een schatting van de burgemeester van Wuhan.
zondag om 16:08
In het Verenigd Koninkrijk is bij een vierde persoon het coronavirus vastgesteld. De patiënt zou ziek zijn geworden in het bijzijn van een patiënt in Frankrijk, die daar wordt behandeld aan het virus.
zondag om 16:00
zondag om 15:59
Het Chinese ministerie van Financiën heeft bijna 72 miljard yuan (omgerekend zo'n 9,4 miljard euro) vrijgemaakt om het coronavirus te bestrijden. Met het geld kunnen armere burgers een diagnose en eventueel een behandeling krijgen.

Ook helpt het geld de druk op zwaar getroffen regio's als Hubei te verlichten.
zondag om 13:54
De duizenden passagiers van een cruiseschip nabij Hongkong mogen de boot zondag verlaten na vijf dagen in quarantaine te hebben gezeten, meldt persbureau AFP. De autoriteiten vermoedden dat onder de achttienhonderd bemanningsleden personen waren die het coronavirus tijdens een reis in januari hadden opgelopen. In januari had de boot drie Chinezen aan boord die later besmet bleken te zijn met het virus.
