In dit liveblog praat de redactie van NU.nl je een aantal keren per dag bij over de laatste ontwikkelingen rond het coronavirus.
Bekijk hier de interactieve kaart met cijfers van gezondheidsorganisatie WHO.
De vrouw is de eerste persoon die in Japan is overleden aan de gevolgen van het virus, en de tweede dode buiten China. Op 2 februari overleed een 44-jarige man uit de Chinese stad Wuhan op de Filipinen aan de gevolgen van het coronavirus.
@DrTedros 🚨 BREAKING 🚨 "We now have a name for the #2019nCoV disease: COVID-19. I’ll spell it: C-O-V-I-D hyphen one nine – COVID-19" -@DrTedros #COVID19
- Avatar
- Auteur
- World Health Organization (WHO)
- Moment van plaatsen
Het totale aantal doden als gevolg van het coronavirus is hiermee gestegen naar 1.018 personen.
@DrTedros "The detection of this small number of #2019nCoV cases could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire. But for now, it’s only a spark. Our objective remains containment. We call on all countries to use the window of opportunity we have to prevent a bigger fire"-@DrTedros
- Avatar
- Auteur
- World Health Organization (WHO)
- Moment van plaatsen
I’ve just been at the airport seeing off members of an advance team for the @WHO-led #2019nCoV international expert mission to #China, led by Dr Bruce Aylward, veteran of past public health emergencies.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
- Moment van plaatsen
Ook helpt het geld de druk op zwaar getroffen regio's als Hubei te verlichten.