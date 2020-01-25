In Japan is een tachtigjarige vrouw overleden aan de gevolgen van virus 2019-nCoV. Dat meldt de Japanse minister Katsunobu Kato van Volksgezondheid donderdag. Het slachtoffer woonde in het Kanagawa-gebied in de hoofdstedelijke regio van het land. Verdere details heeft de minister niet gegeven.



De vrouw is de eerste persoon die in Japan is overleden aan de gevolgen van het virus, en de tweede dode buiten China. Op 2 februari overleed een 44-jarige man uit de Chinese stad Wuhan op de Filipinen aan de gevolgen van het coronavirus.