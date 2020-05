Alex Klaasen: 'Volgend jaar weer coronaverjaardag'

One year ago I was standing in that backstage area, focusing, controlling my nerves. I look back on this picture now and I’m so proud. Eurovision was only the start. And even though it’s not here this year, I’m happy to say I’m a part of the alternative show this Saturday where I will be performing a very special version of my newest single “Someone Else”. My god, how life can change in only a year. And let’s cross our fingers that next year @eurovision will be back. And when it will, it will be back STRONGER THAN EVER. x