Britse prins Louis wordt op 9 juli gedoopt
Het is nog niet bekend wie de peetouders van de op 23 april geboren Louis worden.
De doop zal plaatsvinden in St. James Palace, waar prins George (4) eerder ook gedoopt is. Prinses Charlotte (3) werd gedoopt in St. Mary Magdalene Church.
Louis is het derde kind van William en Kate.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to announce that the christening of Prince Louis will take place on Monday 9th July at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, London. Prince Louis will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- KensingtonRoyal
- Moment van plaatsen