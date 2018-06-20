Britse prins Louis wordt op 9 juli gedoopt

Prins Louis, de jongste zoon van prins William en Kate Middleton, wordt op maandag 9 juli gedoopt. Kensington Palace maakt woensdag bekend dat de doop zal worden uitgevoerd door de aartsbischop van Canterbury.

Het is nog niet bekend wie de peetouders van de op 23 april geboren Louis worden.

De doop zal plaatsvinden in St. James Palace, waar prins George (4) eerder ook gedoopt is. Prinses Charlotte (3) werd gedoopt in St. Mary Magdalene Church.

Louis is het derde kind van William en Kate.

