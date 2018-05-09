Frightened Rabbit-frontman Scott Hutchison wordt vermist

De 36-jarige muzikant Scott Hutchison wordt vermist. De frontman van de indieband Frightened Rabbit is in de nacht van dinsdag op woensdag voor het laatst gezien. Sindsdien ontbreekt ieder spoor van hem.

Op beelden van beveiligingscamera’s is te zien hoe Hutchison het Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry verlaat.

De politie maakt zich grote zorgen om de muzikant, vooral ook vanwege een bericht op Twitter. "Ik ben weg", schreef hij. Zowel de politie als zijn familie roept mensen op om informatie over Hutchison te delen.

Frightened Rabbit bestaat sinds 2003. De Schotse band stond twee jaar geleden nog op Rock Werchter. In 2006 kwam het debuutalbum Sing the Greys uit.

In de band zit ook Scotts broer Grant. Eerder dit jaar vormden ze samen de nieuwe band Mastersystem. Met die band was Hutchison aan het touren.

