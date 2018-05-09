Frightened Rabbit-frontman Scott Hutchison wordt vermist
Op beelden van beveiligingscamera’s is te zien hoe Hutchison het Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry verlaat.
De politie maakt zich grote zorgen om de muzikant, vooral ook vanwege een bericht op Twitter. "Ik ben weg", schreef hij. Zowel de politie als zijn familie roept mensen op om informatie over Hutchison te delen.
Frightened Rabbit bestaat sinds 2003. De Schotse band stond twee jaar geleden nog op Rock Werchter. In 2006 kwam het debuutalbum Sing the Greys uit.
In de band zit ook Scotts broer Grant. Eerder dit jaar vormden ze samen de nieuwe band Mastersystem. Met die band was Hutchison aan het touren.
We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now. Please could Scott or anyone with any information on his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland (101).
- Avatar
- Auteur
- FRabbits
- Moment van plaatsen