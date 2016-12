Deze bekende mensen (en dieren) overleden in 2016

Januari

David Bowie (69) was popartiest

Piet Steenkamp (90) was geestelijk vader CDA

Alan Rickman (69) was filmacteur

Rene Angelil (73) was echtgenoot en manager van Celine Dion

Richard Klinkhamer (78) was schrijver

Abe Vigoda (94) was 'Tessio' in The Godfather

Black (53) was Wonderful Life-zanger

Glenn Frey (67) was Eagles-oprichter

Februari

Maurice White (74) was Earth Wind and Fire-oprichter

Eddy Wally (83) was volkszanger

Trifon Ivanov (50) was WK-held voor Bulgarije

Boutros Boutros-Ghali (93) was secretaris-generaal van de VN

Harper Lee (89) was To Kill a Mockingbird-auteur

Umberto Eco (84) was auteur

Maart

Raymond Tomlinson (74) was e-mailuitvinder

Nancy Reagan (94) was presidentsvrouw

George Martin (90) was The Beatles-producent

Keith Emerson (71) was Emerson, Lake and Palmer-toetsenist

Cees Fasseur (77) was historicus

Andy Grove (79) was techpionier

Rob Ford (46) was omstreden burgemeester

Malik Taylor (45) was A Tribe Called Quest-rapper

Johan Cruijff (68) is voetballegende

Antoine Demoitié (25) was wielertalent

Koen Everink (42) was zakenman

April

Cesare Maldini (84) was voetbaltrainer

Wim Brands (57) was tv-presentator

Mama (59) was de oudste chimpansee in Nederland

Merle Haggard (79) was Country-zanger

Cox Habbema (72) was actrice

Maggie (30) was oudste hond ter wereld

Prince (57) is poplegende

Billy Paul (81) was Me and Mrs. Jones-zanger

Mei

Louis van Gasteren (93) was filmregisseur

John Berry (52) was Beastie Boys-lid

Gert Bals (79) was doelman

Corry Brokken (83) was Songfestival-winnaar

Juni

Muhammed Ali (74) was bokslegende

Martin van Dijk (69) was Met Het Mes op Tafel-pianist

Rudi Altig (79) was wielrenner

Anton Yelchin (27) was Star Trek-acteur

Henk Hofland (88) was journalist

Jo Cox (41) was Labour-parlementslid

Juli

Elie Wiesel (87) was Nobelprijswinnaar

Uri Coronel (69) was Ajax-voorzitter

Piet de Jong (101) was premier

Augustus

David Huddleston (85) was Big Lebowski-ster

Annet Nieuwenhuijzen (85) was actrice

Joao Havelange (100) was FIFA-voorzitter

Miep Brons (72) was zakenvrouw

Toots Thielemans (94) was mondharmonica-grootheid

Ton Pronk (75) was Ajax-coryfee

Gene Wilder (83) was acteur

September

Marten Fortuyn (73) was de broer van Pim

Jose Fernandez (24) was sterhonkballer

Arnold Palmer (87) is golflegende

Oktober

Jeroen Oerlemans (46) was fotograaf

Marnix Kappers (73) was presentator

Bhumibol (88) was koning van Thailand

Mieke Telkamp (82) was zangeres

Eddy Christiani (98) was gitarist

November

Oleg Popov (86) was clown

Marc Sleen (93) was striptekenaar

Leonard Cohen (82) was zanger

Leon Russell (74) was muzikant

Fidel Castro (90) was staatshoofd

December

Joop Braakhekke (75) was kok

Peter van Straaten (81) was tekenaar

John Glenn (95) was astronaut

Martin Kok (51) was misdaadjournalist

Greg Lake (69) was Emerson, Lake and Palmer-bassist

Alan Thicke (69) was acteur

Zsa Zsa Gabor (99) was actrice en societydame

Franca Sozzani (69) was hoofdredacteur van de Italiaanse Vogue

