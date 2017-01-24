Overzicht: de Oscarnominaties van 2017
Beste film
La La Land
Arrivals
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Beste regie
Denis Villeneuve - Arrival
Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle - La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins - Moonlight
Beste mannelijke hoofdrol
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington - Fences
Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol
Isabelle Huppert - Elle
Ruth Negga - Loving
Emma Stone - La La Land
Natalie Portman - Jackie
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
Beste mannelijke bijrol
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol
Viola Davis - Fences
Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
Beste animatiefilm
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life As a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Beste originele muzieknummer
Audition - La La Land
Can’t Stop the Feeling - Trolls
City of Stars - La La Land
The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go - Moana
Beste buitenlandse film
Land of Mine - Denmark
A Man Called Ove - Sweden
The Salesman - Iran
Tanna - Australia
Toni Erdmann - Germany