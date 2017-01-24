Overzicht: de Oscarnominaties van 2017

Foto: ANP
Gepubliceerd: 24 januari 2017 15:1524-01-17 15:15 Laatste update: 24 januari 2017 15:2224-01-17 15:22
La La Land is de grootste kanshebber tijdens de uitreiking van de Oscars op 26 februari 2017. De film is voor veertien Oscars genomineerd. Een overzicht van alle genomineerden in verschillende categorieën.

Beste film
La La Land
Arrivals
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

Beste regie
Denis Villeneuve - Arrival
Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle - La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington - Fences

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol
Isabelle Huppert - Elle
Ruth Negga - Loving
Emma Stone - La La Land
Natalie Portman - Jackie
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

Beste mannelijke bijrol
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol
Viola Davis - Fences
Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

Beste animatiefilm
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life As a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia

Beste originele muzieknummer
​​Audition - La La Land
Can’t Stop the Feeling - Trolls
City of Stars - La La Land
The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go - Moana

Beste buitenlandse film
Land of Mine - Denmark
A Man Called Ove - Sweden
The Salesman - Iran
Tanna - Australia
Toni Erdmann - Germany

Door: NU.nl
Lees meer over:
Oscars Academy Awards

Facebook & Twitter

Facebook & Twitter
Volg het nieuws van NU.nl/Entertainment ook op Facebook en Twitter
© 2017 Sanoma Digital The Netherlands B.V. NU - onderdeel van Sanoma Media Netherlands Group
Tip de redactie
Versturen

Door te versturen ga je akkoord met onze voorwaarden