Overzicht: de Oscarnominaties van 2017

Beste film

La La Land

Arrivals

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Beste regie

Denis Villeneuve - Arrival

Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight



Beste mannelijke hoofdrol

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington - Fences

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol

Isabelle Huppert - Elle

Ruth Negga - Loving

Emma Stone - La La Land

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

Beste mannelijke bijrol

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol

Viola Davis - Fences

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

Beste animatiefilm

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life As a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Beste originele muzieknummer

​​Audition - La La Land

Can’t Stop the Feeling - Trolls

City of Stars - La La Land

The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I'll Go - Moana

Beste buitenlandse film

Land of Mine - Denmark

A Man Called Ove - Sweden

The Salesman - Iran

Tanna - Australia

Toni Erdmann - Germany