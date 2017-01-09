Dit zijn de genomineerden voor de 74e Golden Globes

In de nacht van zondag op maandag worden in Beverly Hills (Californië) voor de 74e keer de Golden Globes uitgereikt. De uitreiking wordt gepresenteerd door talkshowhost Jimmy Fallon. Dit zijn de genomineerden.

Beste films

Beste dramafilm

Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

Beste komische film

20th Century Women
Deadpool
La La Land
Florence Foster Jenkins
Sing Street

Beste animatiefilm

Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Ma vie de Courgette
Sing
Zootopia

Beste buitenlandse film

Divines (Frankrijk)
Elle (Frankrijk)
Neruda (Chili)
The Salesman (Iran/Frankrijk)
Toni Erdmann (Duitsland)

Beste acteurs/actrices

Beste acteur in een dramafilm

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Joel Edgerton (Loving)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)

Beste actrice in een dramafilm

Amy Adams (Arrival)
Jessica Chastain (Miss Sloane)
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Beste acteur in een komische film

Colin Farrell (The Lobster)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Jonah Hill (War Dogs)
Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)

Beste actrice in een komische film

Annette Bening (20th Century Women)
Lily Collins (Rules Don't Apply)
Hailee Steinfeld (Edge of Seventeen)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Beste mannelijke bijrol

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Simon Helberg (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol

Viola Davis (Fences)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Beste regisseur

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

Overige filmprijzen

Beste script

La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Nocturnal Animals, Tom Ford
Moonlight, Barry Jenkins en Tarell Alvin McCraney
Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan

Beste filmmuziek

Moonlight, Nicholas Britell
La La Land, Justin Hurwitz
Arrival, Jóhann Jóhannson
Lion, Dustin O'Halloran en Hauschka
Hidden Figures, Hans Zimmer, Pharell Williams en Benjamin Wallfisch

Beste titelsong

Justin Timberlake, Max Martin en Shellback - Can't Stop the Feeling (Trolls)
Justin Hurwitz, Pasek en Paul - City of Stars (La La Land)
Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder en Francis Farewell Starlite - Faith (Sing)
Iggy Pop, Stephen Gaghan, Danger Mouse en Daniel Pemberton - Gold (Gold)
Lin-Manuel Miranda - How Far I'll Go (Moana)

