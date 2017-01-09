Dit zijn de genomineerden voor de 74e Golden Globes
Beste films
Beste dramafilm
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Beste komische film
20th Century Women
Deadpool
La La Land
Florence Foster Jenkins
Sing Street
Beste animatiefilm
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Ma vie de Courgette
Sing
Zootopia
Beste buitenlandse film
Divines (Frankrijk)
Elle (Frankrijk)
Neruda (Chili)
The Salesman (Iran/Frankrijk)
Toni Erdmann (Duitsland)
Beste acteurs/actrices
Beste acteur in een dramafilm
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Joel Edgerton (Loving)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)
Beste actrice in een dramafilm
Amy Adams (Arrival)
Jessica Chastain (Miss Sloane)
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Beste acteur in een komische film
Colin Farrell (The Lobster)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Jonah Hill (War Dogs)
Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)
Beste actrice in een komische film
Annette Bening (20th Century Women)
Lily Collins (Rules Don't Apply)
Hailee Steinfeld (Edge of Seventeen)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Beste mannelijke bijrol
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Simon Helberg (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol
Viola Davis (Fences)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Beste regisseur
Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
Overige filmprijzen
Beste script
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Nocturnal Animals, Tom Ford
Moonlight, Barry Jenkins en Tarell Alvin McCraney
Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan
Beste filmmuziek
Moonlight, Nicholas Britell
La La Land, Justin Hurwitz
Arrival, Jóhann Jóhannson
Lion, Dustin O'Halloran en Hauschka
Hidden Figures, Hans Zimmer, Pharell Williams en Benjamin Wallfisch
Beste titelsong
Justin Timberlake, Max Martin en Shellback - Can't Stop the Feeling (Trolls)
Justin Hurwitz, Pasek en Paul - City of Stars (La La Land)
Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder en Francis Farewell Starlite - Faith (Sing)
Iggy Pop, Stephen Gaghan, Danger Mouse en Daniel Pemberton - Gold (Gold)
Lin-Manuel Miranda - How Far I'll Go (Moana)