Dit zijn de genomineerden voor de 74e Golden Globes

Beste films

Beste dramafilm

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Beste komische film

20th Century Women

Deadpool

La La Land

Florence Foster Jenkins

Sing Street

Beste animatiefilm

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

Ma vie de Courgette

Sing

Zootopia

Beste buitenlandse film

Divines (Frankrijk)

Elle (Frankrijk)

Neruda (Chili)

The Salesman (Iran/Frankrijk)

Toni Erdmann (Duitsland)

Beste acteurs/actrices

Beste acteur in een dramafilm

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Joel Edgerton (Loving)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Beste actrice in een dramafilm

Amy Adams (Arrival)

Jessica Chastain (Miss Sloane)

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Beste acteur in een komische film

Colin Farrell (The Lobster)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Jonah Hill (War Dogs)

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)

Beste actrice in een komische film

Annette Bening (20th Century Women)

Lily Collins (Rules Don't Apply)

Hailee Steinfeld (Edge of Seventeen)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Beste mannelijke bijrol

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Simon Helberg (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Beste regisseur

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)

Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

Overige filmprijzen

Beste script

La La Land, Damien Chazelle

Nocturnal Animals, Tom Ford

Moonlight, Barry Jenkins en Tarell Alvin McCraney

Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan

Beste filmmuziek

Moonlight, Nicholas Britell

La La Land, Justin Hurwitz

Arrival, Jóhann Jóhannson

Lion, Dustin O'Halloran en Hauschka

Hidden Figures, Hans Zimmer, Pharell Williams en Benjamin Wallfisch

Beste titelsong

Justin Timberlake, Max Martin en Shellback - Can't Stop the Feeling (Trolls)

Justin Hurwitz, Pasek en Paul - City of Stars (La La Land)

Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder en Francis Farewell Starlite - Faith (Sing)

Iggy Pop, Stephen Gaghan, Danger Mouse en Daniel Pemberton - Gold (Gold)

Lin-Manuel Miranda - How Far I'll Go (Moana)